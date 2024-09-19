Minecraft Live returns on September 28 with 'a new look and feel'

Minecraft Live is Coming Soon! - YouTube Watch On

Shortly after announcing an overhaul of the Minecraft update schedule and the end of the annual mob vote, Mojang has announced that the next Minecraft Live showcase, with "a new look and feel," is set to take place on September 28.

"We’ll be unveiling never-before-seen game drops, giving you exclusive insight into new things coming to the world of Minecraft, and more!" Mojang's Owen Jones wrote. "It’s all coming to you directly from the developers at the Minecraft HQ, here in Stockholm.

"We’ve also prepared an after show where you’ll get to watch our developers go even deeper into the updates and play through new content for the first time ever."

This Minecraft Live will be the first since Mojang announced the end of its annual summer updates in favor of smaller drops throughout the year, and a shift to "more focused" twice-yearly showcases. That, naturally, makes this one kind of a big deal, as it'll be the first opportunity to see the new approach in action.

Since Mojang will be playing through some of the newly-announced features right afterwards, it's safe to assume the new additions are already pretty deep into development and may be coming to the game soon. It's a shift from past years, when we'd be waiting until the following summer to see anything wind up in game. What we don't know is whether there will be any talk of a "Minecraft 2.22" update or if the future holds smaller, named updates less focused on those big number versions.

This edition of Minecraft Live will be broadcast in English, with English audio descriptions, ASL, and BSL, beginning at 10 am PT/1 pm ET on September 28. After the initial broadcast it will be translated into Arabic (MSA), Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Czech, Filipino, French, French (Canadian), German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Persian (Farsi), Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, LATAM Spanish (Mexican), Russian, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese subtitles.