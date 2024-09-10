Minecraft is ditching yearly summer updates in favor of smaller, more frequent ones: 'We know that you want new Minecraft content more often'
Mojang is changing up the Minecraft release schedule to focus on more frequent updates.
In a blog post ominously titled "The future of Minecraft's development" this week, Mojang laid out the changes we can expect to its update schedule. The big one is that Minecraft is moving away from doing single, major game updates each summer in favor of smaller ones throughout the year and more frequent Minecraft Live presentations to match.
"We know that you want new Minecraft content more often, which is why we’re changing our feature development rhythm," Mojang says. "These game drops will vary in size and will bring you features to explore more frequently."
For quite a few years now, we've been able to expect a yearly Minecraft Live presentation in the autumn during which Mojang would reveal some of the key features in the next major game update for the following summer—like this year's Minecraft 1.21 update with its focus on trial chambers and new enemies, which was revealed last October.
Over the past few years, the common refrain from players has been that they feel like Minecraft's yearly title updates are getting smaller. Uncharitably, I could suggest that the more spread out update approach will mask that being the case. But equally, more frequent updates could result in more requested features getting added to the game more often if they don't have to get through development and testing in time to hit-or-miss a big yearly content drop.
Mojang points out that it's already tried these smaller game updates a couple times. Most notably, it added the new armadillo mob and wolf variants in the Armored Paws back in April which was months ahead of the main 1.21 update I had expected them to be in. So that's one point in favor of getting new features sooner than anticipated.
Mojang also says that Minecraft Live will now happen twice per year and be "more focused" on the latest features it's working on. It didn't specify whether the first of those more focused presentations would be happening next month, but I'd be willing to bet on it. Either way, it sounds like that presentation won't feature some big Minecraft 1.22 reveal and may instead be a small, named update.
Minecraft update: What's new?
Minecraft seeds: Fresh new worlds
Minecraft texture packs: Pixelated
Minecraft skins: New looks
Minecraft mods: Beyond vanilla
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Lauren has been writing for PC Gamer since she went hunting for the cryptid Dark Souls fashion police in 2017. She accepted her role as Associate Editor in 2021, now serving as self-appointed chief cozy games and farmlife sim enjoyer. Her career originally began in game development and she remains fascinated by how games tick in the modding and speedrunning scenes. She likes long fantasy books, longer RPGs, can't stop playing co-op survival crafting games, and has spent a number of hours she refuses to count building houses in The Sims games for over 20 years.