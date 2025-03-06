Minecraft Live returns in March with everyone's favorite kind of content: 'exclusive movie content'
Will they find a way to make the villagers look even more freakish?
Minecraft Live, the annual online showcase of all things Minecraft, is set to return on March 22, just two weeks before the launch of A Minecraft Movie. And yes, it promises to include "exclusive movie content".
Maybe we won't need to download a mod to get Jack Black's voice into Minecraft after all.
This was announced with a dance video that references Michael Jackson's Thriller and Daft Punk's Around the World, and climaxes with the unsettling sight of an Enderman flossing. Something for three generations of Minecraft fans there. (If there was also a reference to a dance craze from the 1970s, I missed it. Apologies to my Gen X elders.)
"We'll feature never-before-seen game drop content," Mojang says, "go direct to our developers for the top-secret insights, and let you know what’s happening in the wider world of Minecraft. The upcoming show really is packed so be sure to tune in to get the news first-hand."
Minecraft Live will be broadcast on minecraft.net/live at 1 pm ET on Saturday, March 22.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
