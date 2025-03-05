'3 hours of my life that I'll never get back': A Minecraft modder did the lord's work, creating a mod that adds Jack Black's voice to the game

As the upcoming Minecraft film creeps closer, one modder has found a creative way to blur the lines between film and game. By adding Jack Black's voice to Minecraft, players can now feel even closer to the one who calls himself Steve (via GamesRadar).

It all started after a player compiled all the times Jack Black says something from Minecraft verbatim in A Minecraft Movie trailer. There's "Steve", "Enderpearl", "Overworld", "water bucket", and who could forget "crafting table". Then another player pitched an idea where someone could make a mod "where every time you pick up an item or hit a mob, you get a clip from the movie of Jack Black saying it like this, like that one mode that flashes Jesus at you at low HP."

Now you can be Steve from the hit movie Minecraft in the game Minecraft based on the movie Minecraft3 hours of my life that I'll never get back went into making this https://t.co/SgYeZonket pic.twitter.com/TEw6ttdbsiMarch 3, 2025

A few hours after this ingenious pitch, a mod popped up that did just that. "Now you can be Steve from the hit movie Minecraft in the game Minecraft based on the movie Minecraft," SnailMan says. "Three hours of my life that I'll never get back went into making this."

So far, all you get is Jack Black's voice saying "Steve" when you load into Minecraft or "crafting table", whenever you build or interact with that item in-game, but I'm sure there'll be more to come: "I'm squeezing everything I can from these voice lines, nothing will be wasted." SnailMan intends to release the mod on Modrinth but still has to jump through a couple of hoops before it's released to the public.

"I submitted the mod for review on Modrinth," SnailMan says. "No idea how long it's gonna take. Will link it here once it's accepted." I have no clue why an epic mod like this wouldn't be allowed. I mean, who doesn't want to pretend they're Jack Black, pretending to be Steve playing Minecraft—it seems like a dream. I also want to point out that as A Minecraft Movie isn't out yet, we can't say for sure that it'll be a hit movie, even if the new trailer does look like the film will make a trillion dollars.