'3 hours of my life that I'll never get back': A Minecraft modder did the lord's work, creating a mod that adds Jack Black's voice to the game

News
By
published

Crafting table.

Jack Black with mining gear.
(Image credit: Warner Bros)

As the upcoming Minecraft film creeps closer, one modder has found a creative way to blur the lines between film and game. By adding Jack Black's voice to Minecraft, players can now feel even closer to the one who calls himself Steve (via GamesRadar).

It all started after a player compiled all the times Jack Black says something from Minecraft verbatim in A Minecraft Movie trailer. There's "Steve", "Enderpearl", "Overworld", "water bucket", and who could forget "crafting table". Then another player pitched an idea where someone could make a mod "where every time you pick up an item or hit a mob, you get a clip from the movie of Jack Black saying it like this, like that one mode that flashes Jesus at you at low HP."

A few hours after this ingenious pitch, a mod popped up that did just that. "Now you can be Steve from the hit movie Minecraft in the game Minecraft based on the movie Minecraft," SnailMan says. "Three hours of my life that I'll never get back went into making this."

So far, all you get is Jack Black's voice saying "Steve" when you load into Minecraft or "crafting table", whenever you build or interact with that item in-game, but I'm sure there'll be more to come: "I'm squeezing everything I can from these voice lines, nothing will be wasted." SnailMan intends to release the mod on Modrinth but still has to jump through a couple of hoops before it's released to the public.

"I submitted the mod for review on Modrinth," SnailMan says. "No idea how long it's gonna take. Will link it here once it's accepted." I have no clue why an epic mod like this wouldn't be allowed. I mean, who doesn't want to pretend they're Jack Black, pretending to be Steve playing Minecraft—it seems like a dream. I also want to point out that as A Minecraft Movie isn't out yet, we can't say for sure that it'll be a hit movie, even if the new trailer does look like the film will make a trillion dollars.

Elie Gould
Elie Gould
News Writer

Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Jason Momoa, Jack Black, and a kid in Minecraft
Based on its new trailer, I predict A Minecraft Movie will make A Trillion Dollars
minecraft movie
Minecraft movie villagers look like what I imagine Hell is
Minecraft - Alex holds a telescope
Minecraft creator Notch says that he 'basically announced minecraft 2' with a Twitter poll and a commitment to making a spiritual successor
Various creations in Minecraft, including computers and calculators.
This Minecraft creation blots out the sun for the villagers below, they surely praise it as God, but we know it really to be a functioning 32-bit computer with 2 kB of RAM
Hello Kitty and Friends DLC in Minecraft
As if I needed any more reason to jump back into Minecraft, a Hello Kitty and Friends DLC has been released
Razer&#039;s Minecraft themed peripherals, including keyboard and mouse.
It only took Razer some 15 years to finally do the right thing and make a gloriously ugly Minecraft creeper keyboard
Latest in Survival & Crafting
Jack Black with mining gear.
'3 hours of my life that I'll never get back': A Minecraft modder did the lord's work, creating a mod that adds Jack Black's voice to the game
The Last Caretaker trailer still
Humanity's last hope is a little robot with can-do spirit in The Last Caretaker, coming to early access this summer
Someone holding a compass in nature
The first gameplay trailer for PUBG creator's 'brutal' survival game shows off deadly weather and cozy cabins
Dying Light
Shockingly, nobody bought the $386,000 special edition of Dying Light that came with parkour lessons and a full-size custom zombie survival shelter
Trees and rocks in an open world
PUBG's creator is focusing on raising funds for his next project to 'insulate the team' so they don't end up making 'just another PlayerUnknown game'
A hand holding a compass in the woods
Players are already finding creative solutions to Prologue: Go Wayback's grueling difficulty: 'You could just chug gasoline'
Latest in News
Jack Black with mining gear.
'3 hours of my life that I'll never get back': A Minecraft modder did the lord's work, creating a mod that adds Jack Black's voice to the game
A hunter grins and throws two peace/victory signs while wearing a Mimiphyta helm in Monster Hunter Wilds.
The first Monster Hunter Wilds event quests let you wear an adorable forest creature as a helmet, which means my headgear is locked in for the next few months
The Spy from Team Fortress 2 holds up a folder with an accusatory expression.
Steam users react ecstatically to update that lets them access their heaving game notes via the web, also it fixes Monster Hunter Wilds video recording
The black and pink Razer Seiren Mini microphone next to each other on a blue background
The adorable budget Razer microphone I've recently bought is now even cheaper and the only downside is it's not pink like mine
Henry gets a haircut.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's March patch brings zoomer haircuts for Henry and the return of the hardcore mode that can kill you before the game even starts
Lenovo Yoga Solar PC
Lenovo's clever solar-powered laptop can turn 20 minutes of sunlight into an hour of video playback but sun-powered mobile gaming still isn't a goer
More about survival crafting
Dying Light

Shockingly, nobody bought the $386,000 special edition of Dying Light that came with parkour lessons and a full-size custom zombie survival shelter
The Last Caretaker trailer still

Humanity's last hope is a little robot with can-do spirit in The Last Caretaker, coming to early access this summer
Destiny 2 Rite of the Nine: The Emissary, massive, ominously standing at the edge of a water basin.

Everything we know about Destiny 2 Rite of the Nine
See more latest
Most Popular
A hunter grins and throws two peace/victory signs while wearing a Mimiphyta helm in Monster Hunter Wilds.
The first Monster Hunter Wilds event quests let you wear an adorable forest creature as a helmet, which means my headgear is locked in for the next few months
The Spy from Team Fortress 2 holds up a folder with an accusatory expression.
Steam users react ecstatically to update that lets them access their heaving game notes via the web, also it fixes Monster Hunter Wilds video recording
Blades of Fire&#039;s protagonist Aran prepares to attack with a very large sword.
Blades of Fire is a God of War-style action game coming to PC from the creators of Metroid Dread, and it's almost definitely a spiritual successor to Severance
The black and pink Razer Seiren Mini microphone next to each other on a blue background
The adorable budget Razer microphone I've recently bought is now even cheaper and the only downside is it's not pink like mine
Lenovo Yoga Solar PC
Lenovo's clever solar-powered laptop can turn 20 minutes of sunlight into an hour of video playback but sun-powered mobile gaming still isn't a goer
Henry gets a haircut.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's March patch brings zoomer haircuts for Henry and the return of the hardcore mode that can kill you before the game even starts
Google campus sign
Google asks Trump's DOJ to please, please, please reconsider parting it from Chrome
Mister Fantastic fridge mode
Marvel Rivals announces a new limited-time game mode, Clone Rumble, and manages to pull off a comic caper that players only thought was possible in theory
Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 OC Edition
Best Buy outs a load of non-MSRP RTX 5070 cards and many are priced above $700 and up near RTX 5070 Ti levels. Ouch!
An AI-generated image, posted to Activision&#039;s socials, of a fake Crash Bandicoot game that doesn&#039;t actually exist.
Finding a new and inventive way to annoy everybody, Activision has company use AI to generate fake advertisements for games that don't exist