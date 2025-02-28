Humanity's last hope is a little robot with can-do spirit in The Last Caretaker, coming to early access this summer
The Last Caretaker is a "first-person survival shooter" that promises to ask some big questions about what it means to be human.
I'm not really a big fan of survival games, but occasionally one will grab me. Subnautica is probably the best example—I went into it with modest expectations and it quickly became one of the most compelling games I'd played in years. I have my fingers crossed for a similar experience with The Last Caretaker, an upcoming "first-person survival shooter" that sets players off as an android awakened centuries after Earth has been swallowed by climate catastrophes, with one simple goal: Save the human race.
The Earth is flooded but the "seed vaults" remain, which is where you come in: Recover the last of the "human seeds," reactivate the Lazarus Complex, and "launch the last of humanity to the stars." Of course, that's easier said than done: While humanity is gone (aside from the seeds), rogue machines present a constant danger, and brutal storms and limited resources will complicate your task even further.
I like shooting things as much as the next guy, but what really intrigues me is The Last Caretaker's promise of a big story. "You are not human, yet you hold their future in your hands," the Steam page says. "What does it mean to be human? Can life be reborn through synthetic hands? As you explore, you will uncover the last days of Earth—and the truth behind your existence."
I don't expect The Last Caretaker to be quite as indulgent in philosophical meanderings as, say, The Talos Principle, but there's an unmistakable thematic similarity and structure—robots created by a dying humanity, to save humanity—and as a pretty big Talos Principle fan, that's a real hook for me. Maybe it's unrealistic, but my hope is that developer Channel37 Ltd will lean into that aspect of the game at least as much as the shooting and crafting.
The Last Caretaker is expected to launch into early access this summer, and remain there for at least a year: Channel37 Ltd said its priority "is to build a polished and immersive experience, and we’ll take the time needed to ensure it reaches its full potential." It's available for wishlisting (or just eyeballing, if you're unconvinced about the whole thing) on Steam and the Epic Games Store.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The first gameplay trailer for PUBG creator's 'brutal' survival game shows off deadly weather and cozy cabins
PUBG's creator is focusing on raising funds for his next project to 'insulate the team' so they don't end up making 'just another PlayerUnknown game'