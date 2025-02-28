Humanity's last hope is a little robot with can-do spirit in The Last Caretaker, coming to early access this summer

The Last Caretaker - Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I'm not really a big fan of survival games, but occasionally one will grab me. Subnautica is probably the best example—I went into it with modest expectations and it quickly became one of the most compelling games I'd played in years. I have my fingers crossed for a similar experience with The Last Caretaker, an upcoming "first-person survival shooter" that sets players off as an android awakened centuries after Earth has been swallowed by climate catastrophes, with one simple goal: Save the human race.

The Earth is flooded but the "seed vaults" remain, which is where you come in: Recover the last of the "human seeds," reactivate the Lazarus Complex, and "launch the last of humanity to the stars." Of course, that's easier said than done: While humanity is gone (aside from the seeds), rogue machines present a constant danger, and brutal storms and limited resources will complicate your task even further.

I like shooting things as much as the next guy, but what really intrigues me is The Last Caretaker's promise of a big story. "You are not human, yet you hold their future in your hands," the Steam page says. "What does it mean to be human? Can life be reborn through synthetic hands? As you explore, you will uncover the last days of Earth—and the truth behind your existence."

I don't expect The Last Caretaker to be quite as indulgent in philosophical meanderings as, say, The Talos Principle, but there's an unmistakable thematic similarity and structure—robots created by a dying humanity, to save humanity—and as a pretty big Talos Principle fan, that's a real hook for me. Maybe it's unrealistic, but my hope is that developer Channel37 Ltd will lean into that aspect of the game at least as much as the shooting and crafting.

The Last Caretaker is expected to launch into early access this summer, and remain there for at least a year: Channel37 Ltd said its priority "is to build a polished and immersive experience, and we’ll take the time needed to ensure it reaches its full potential." It's available for wishlisting (or just eyeballing, if you're unconvinced about the whole thing) on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

