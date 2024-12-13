Core Keeper devs are doing more co-op survival crafting and this one has Terraria vibes
Kyora looks like it could be another great co-op mining romp.
The developers of co-op survival crafting game Core Keeper just recently launched its 1.0 version after a couple years in early access (which we touted in our Core keeper review) and are already back to announce another new crafting-survival game.
Pugstorm debuted a trailer for its next game Kyora at The Game Awards tonight with a trailer that's got side-scrolling and mining vibes that remind me of Terraria.
"Journey into the unexpected, in a procedurally-generated open world," Pugstorm says on its Steam page. "Carve into the earth or sculpt toward the sky in search of magical materials. Craft matter-manipulating wands, upgrade your gear, and take on the powerful bosses in control of each biome: the Heralds."
Pugstorm says you'll terraform its sandbox world pixel by pixel with up to 8 total players in co-op, which is on par with what we had in Core Keeper. Personally I'm always down for another survivalcraft with friends joint.
Like Core Keeper, the developer says it will start out in Early Access. There's no release date or year for Kyora just yet, but you can wishlist it over on Steam.
Lauren has been writing for PC Gamer since she went hunting for the cryptid Dark Souls fashion police in 2017. She accepted her role as Associate Editor in 2021, now serving as self-appointed chief cozy games and farmlife sim enjoyer. Her career originally began in game development and she remains fascinated by how games tick in the modding and speedrunning scenes. She likes long fantasy books, longer RPGs, can't stop playing co-op survival crafting games, and has spent a number of hours she refuses to count building houses in The Sims games for over 20 years.