Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 players are seized by the spirit of generosity, band together to buy strangers in need over $1,500 in copies

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a game about war in medieval Bohemia, and all the grisly unpleasantness that entails—like, for instance, being branded a criminal forevermore due to simple mistakes, or worse, just straight-up getting your head lopped off. Its playerbase, however, seems altogether more wholesome: As proved by a recent gifting frenzy that took place on the game's subreddit.

A thread, posted by user verdantsf, offered a whole medieval armory of copies to players who couldn't afford them: "A while back, I was going through a rough patch," they write. "I was in a new town without a lot of support and finances were tight. I simply didn't have enough money for entertainment at all, let alone PC games. Thankfully, I had a gamer buddy pitch in. Being able to immerse myself in other worlds helped immensely with stress and my mental health. Things are much better these days and I'd like to pay it forward."

Verdantsf then proceeded to give 10 copies total—that's around $600 (£500) worth of Henry, but it didn't stop there. Seemingly inspired by their generosity, fellow gift-givers took to the thread's comments to pitch in, too.

User Flando1, for example, hopped in once they'd realised the thread's author was fresh out of codes—proceeding to then sound a rallying cry for more: "I see more people without copies down in the comments. In case anyone reading this comment wants to help out, scroll down and pick a comment."

Verdantsf shouts out 15 people in total who've given the gift of Bohemia to others, adding another $900 (£750) to the pot (assuming each of these players simply bought one copy to pay it forward, it could be more). I also noticed a few other gifters in the thread, who presumably arrived later to spread the wealth.

Random acts of kindness can be a little hard to come by, even in the real world where most of us aren't dealing with bandits and public executions—but it's nice to see it play out so generously here. A single thread spawning over $1,500 in gifts to complete strangers (again, that's a conservative estimate) is enough to make me feel downright patriotic about RPG communities again.