How to get the best ending in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Staying on the straight and narrow is a tough task in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 's medieval Bohemia. Henry is constantly tempted away from the honest path by violence, banditry, and a seemingly endless number of locked chests with all sorts of loot inside. This can make getting the best ending a real challenge.

This isn't one of those RPGs with a tonne of different endings—you'll find yourself in a similar spot regardless of what you do. There are, however, some key decisions you need to make if you want to get the most positive version of said ending. Since some of these decisions are also made around 30 hours before the ending itself, if you were bad, there's not that much you can do.

Below I'll run through all the necessary choices to get the best ending variation. This guide will, of course, contain spoilers around key plot points in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, as well as the ending itself.

Kingdom: Come Deliverance 2 best ending

Image 1 of 4 Save Semine or go against Hashek (Image credit: Warhorse Studios) Stop the Dry Devil burning Maleshov (Image credit: Warhorse Studios) Agree to Brabant's deal and don't kill him (Image credit: Warhorse Studios) Let Markvart Von Aulitz live (Image credit: Warhorse Studios)

After the siege of Suchdol is lifted, Henry wanders onto a hill above the battlefield and sits down to ponder his journey. Before long he's joined by apparitions of his dead parents who proceed to recount and judge the choices you've made in the game.

It's worth noting that this is the only version of the ending—what changes based on your decisions is what they say to you, whether they approve, plus at least one variation on the events at Suchdol itself which I'll go into below this list.

Here's what you need to choose to get the best ending variation:

Save Semine: You can either do this by finding out about Olda Semine's involvement with the bandits and not telling Von Bergow to prevent the raid, or you can side with Semine instead of Hashek if it does happen.

During the quest when you attack Maleshov castle, you need to stop the Dry Devil from burning the town by fighting him and taking command. Don't take revenge on Brabant: When you sneak out of Suchdol castle into the Praguer's camp, you'll find that Brabant has taken Sam hostage. You'll have to best him in combat and then you'll get the choice to kill him. As tempting as this is, you shouldn't. This sadly makes the next section harder as he raises the alarm, but your conscience will be clear.

Be an honourable dude: That means try not to steal, murder, and rob people. The same goes for doing dishonourable deeds during quests. Henry needs to be a good guy in order for his parents to approve. It's possible that if you use an Indulgence Chest and repent that your parents might recognise this in the ending, but that's unconfirmed. Better to stick on the straight and narrow if you want mummy and daddy's approval.

If you do all of these, your parents will entirely approve of your decisions and shower you with praise. It isn't absolute, though. For example, if you save Semine and Maleshov but you were an unrepentant thief and murderer, your parents will praise you for the former while telling you that you were unfortunately a bit of a bastard.

Should you save Sam or leave him?

Leaving Sam to die means reinforcements arrive faster and save the silver (Image credit: Warhorse Studios)

The only other choice relevant to the ending is whether you escape with Sam after you defeat Brabant and this actually has a big impact on certain parts of the ending:

If you escape with Sam: You'll have to carry him to a horse in the praguer's camp, making that section harder, but Sam will live. The unfortunate downside is that with a wounded Sam in tow, Henry spends longer getting reinforcements, and so the praguers manage to break into Suchdol and steal the Sigismund's silver back.

It's a little up to interpretation, but the best result here is you saving your half-brother. Blood is thicker than silver or something like that? Either way, it'll lead to the happiest outcome.