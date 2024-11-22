All Honkai: Star Rail 2.7 livestream codes
Grab the latest free jade from the new version livestream.
The Honkai: Star Rail 2.7 livestream codes have arrived, giving you a little extra Stellar Jade you can use to grab new or old characters in the upcoming version. If you're new to the game, as with its other titles, miHoYo holds a livestream for Honkai: Star Rail every six weeks, showing off what to expect in the new version in terms of characters, events, and quests.
In the 2.7 update, leaks indicate that we can expect five-star harmony character, Sunday—who you'll no doubt remember from the Penacony trailblaze quest—as well as Fugue, a five-star nihility character. We've also apparently got Jing Yuan and Firefly to look forward to in terms of reruns.
As always I'll add the codes lower down as they go live during the stream. Make sure to redeem them as soon as possible if you do want them, though, since these livestream codes usually expire within a day.
Honkai: Star Rail codes—All current livestream Stellar Jade
- UAJJDY9E8JJT - 100 Stellar Jade and 50,000 credits
- MTJ2CG9XRK2F - 100 Stellar Jade and five Traveler's Guide
How to redeem Honkai: Star Rail codes
There are a couple of ways you can redeem codes in Honkai: Star Rail, but the first step is to unlock the mailbox by finishing the "A Moment of Peace" Trailblaze mission so you can claim them. Once done, you can either redeem them in-game:
- Start the game
- Open the phone menu
- Select the three dots next to your avatar portrait
- Click the redemption code option
- Enter your code and choose redeem
- Grab your rewards from your mailbox
You can also do it online if you prefer:
- Navigate to the Honkai: Star Rail redemption site
- Input your details and choose your server
- Enter a code into the box
- Claim your rewards from the mailbox in-game
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.