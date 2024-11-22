All Honkai: Star Rail 2.7 livestream codes

The Honkai: Star Rail 2.7 livestream codes have arrived, giving you a little extra Stellar Jade you can use to grab new or old characters in the upcoming version. If you're new to the game, as with its other titles, miHoYo holds a livestream for Honkai: Star Rail every six weeks, showing off what to expect in the new version in terms of characters, events, and quests.

In the 2.7 update, leaks indicate that we can expect five-star harmony character, Sunday—who you'll no doubt remember from the Penacony trailblaze quest—as well as Fugue, a five-star nihility character. We've also apparently got Jing Yuan and Firefly to look forward to in terms of reruns.

As always I'll add the codes lower down as they go live during the stream. Make sure to redeem them as soon as possible if you do want them, though, since these livestream codes usually expire within a day.

Honkai: Star Rail codes—All current livestream Stellar Jade

UAJJDY9E8JJT - 100 Stellar Jade and 50,000 credits

- 100 Stellar Jade and 50,000 credits MTJ2CG9XRK2F - 100 Stellar Jade and five Traveler's Guide

How to redeem Honkai: Star Rail codes

There are a couple of ways you can redeem codes in Honkai: Star Rail, but the first step is to unlock the mailbox by finishing the "A Moment of Peace" Trailblaze mission so you can claim them. Once done, you can either redeem them in-game:

Start the game

Open the phone menu

Select the three dots next to your avatar portrait

Click the redemption code option

Enter your code and choose redeem

Grab your rewards from your mailbox

You can also do it online if you prefer:

Navigate to the Honkai: Star Rail redemption site

Input your details and choose your server

Enter a code into the box

Claim your rewards from the mailbox in-game