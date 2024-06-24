Genshin Impact Sigewinne build—The best artifacts and weapons

The best Sigewinne build in Genshin impact will make sure you can stay at full health at all times thanks to this merciful Melusine healer. Sigewinne is a brand-new hydro healer, which means she’s competing with Kokomi, but she also sneakily hides a couple of special effects in her kit.

Along with healing, she can also buff the damage done by your party member’s elemental skills. This makes her a great choice for skill-heavy characters like Furina, Fischl, and a few others. She can also trap smaller enemies inside bubbles. We’ve got everything you need to know about her right here, so let’s get into it.

The best Sigewinne build

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Sigewinne heals by using her elemental skill. You can charge this up, which not only boosts the damage it deals, but also the amount it heals every time it hits an enemy. Along with this, you’ll also create two Sourcewater Droplets nearby that can grant a Bond of Life to Sigewinne, and when that’s cleared, she’ll regain elemental energy.

Both her normal attacks and her burst are somewhat unimportant, but the elemental burst can do some acceptable damage in an AoE, and also create another two Sourcewater Droplets. Basically, it’s really all about the skill here.

Weapons: Silvershower Heartstrings or Favonius Warbow

Sigewinne’s best weapon is her signature five-star Silvershower Heartstrings bow. This weapon has an HP sub-stat, which is good because basically everything Sigewinne does scales on her HP, and also increases max HP when healing, granting Bond of Life, and using the elemental skill. If you can get three stacks, it’ll boost elemental burst crit rate.

If you don’t want to go for that, then we recommend either Elegy for the End, which is Venti’s bow and grants some tasty buffs to the team, or Favonius Warbow, which is always a good fallback thanks to its energy regen.

Artifacts: Tenacity of the Milileth

Sigewinne’s best artifact set isn’t quite as clear-cut. I think that Tenacity of the Milileth just edges things out here though. That’s because this artifact set not only boosts HP, but also grants a buff to all party members when hitting an enemy with the elemental skill. You could also use Ocean-Hued Clam or Song of Days Past here though, as both improve healing and offer different benefits.

In terms of stats, you want to give Sigewinne as much HP as possible, which means you’re nearly always going to want to put HP mainstat artifacts in every slot. It’s not very exciting, but that’s just how healers are sometimes. The aim here is to get Sigewinne to 65,000 HP to mx out here elemental skill buff, so if you can hit that, you can always look for other mainstats on some artifact pieces.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Artifact stat priority Sands of Eon HP Goblet of Eonothem HP Circlet of Logos HP

Sigewinne abilities and Constellations

Here we’ve got all of Sigewinne’s abilities and constellations. Big thanks to Honey Impact for having all of this information and being so reliable:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Normal Attack: Targeted Treatment Normal attack Performs up to 3 consecutive attacks. Charged attack Performs a more precise aimed shot with increased damage. While aiming, the power of hydro will continually accumulate on the arrow. After fully charging, Sigewinne will periodically fire slow-moving Mini-Stration Bubbles toward the target, dealing hydro damage. When released, an arrow imbued with torrential energy will deal hydro damage to the opponent hit. Plunging attack Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE damage upon impact.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Elemental Skill Rebound Hydrotherapy Blows a Bolstering Bubblebalm. Bolstering Bubblebalms will bounce between nearby opponents, dealing hydro damage based on Sigewinne's max HP to opponents it hits. When it bounces, it will restore HP to all nearby party members except Sigewinne herself. The amount healed is based on Sigewinne's max HP. After bouncing 5 times, the Bolstering Bubblebalm will disappear and restore HP to Sigewinne based on her max HP value. When no opponents are present, the Bolstering Bubblebalm will bounce nearby. Only one Bolstering Bubblebalm created by a Sigewinne may exist at once. When Held, the Bolstering Bubblebalm can be boosted to an even bigger size. Hold Enter aiming mode to begin blowing an even bigger, even more breathtaking Bolstering Bubblebalm! The Bolstering Bubblebalm will grow bigger the longer the skill is held, until it grows up to two tiers in size. Each tier it grows increases its damage by 5% and healing by 5%. When a Bolstering Bubblebalm bounces, it will drop down a tier in size, until it returns to being a normal Bolstering Bubblebalm. After weaker opponents are hit by big Bolstering Bubblebalms, they will be imprisoned and will be unable to move. Sourcewater Droplets In addition, 2 Sourcewater Droplets will be created near Sigewinne when she uses this skill. Each Sourcewater Droplet Sigewinne collects will grant her a Bond of Life worth 10% of her Max HP. When Sigewinne's Bond of Life is cleared, she regains 1 elemental energy for every 2,000 HP worth of the Bond of Life that was cleared. Sigewinne can regain up to 5 elemental energy in this way. Arkhe: Ousia Bolstering Bubblebalms periodically call down a Surging Blade on the position they hit an opponent, dealing Ousia-aligned hydro DMG based on Sigewinne's max HP.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Elemental Burst Super Saturated Syringing Take out a special Fortress of Meropide-made syringe and assault the area in front with waves of kindness and medicine, dealing AoE hydro damage based on Sigewinne's max HP. In addition, Sigewinne absorbs up to 2 nearby Sourcewater Droplets within a certain range right before using the skill.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Passives Emergency Dose While underwater, heal your active character over 2.5s when their HP falls under 50%. The amount healed is equal to 50% of their max HP, and their all elemental resist and physical resistance will be decreased by 10% for 10s. This effect can be triggered up to once every 20s. Requires Appropriate Rest Sigewinne grants herself the Semi-Strict Bedrest effect for 18s after using Rebound Hydrotherapy: Sigewinne gains an 8% hydro damage bonus and 10 stacks of Convalescence. When the elemental skills of your nearby off-field party members other than Sigewinne deal damage, consume 1 stack of Convalescence, and increase the damage dealt by this instance of elemental skill damage. Every 1,000 HP Sigewinne has above 30,000 increases the damage by 80. The maximum damage increase for elemental skills that can be gained in this way is 2,800. Detailed Diagnosis, Thorough Treatment When Sigewinne performs healing, the amount healed for this instance is increased based on the total current value of the Bonds of Life on all party members: For each 1,000 HP worth of Bonds of Life, the outgoing healing is increased by 3%. The amount of healing provided can be increased by up to 30% in this way.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Constellations Can the Happiest of Spirits Understand Anxiety? Rebound Hydrotherapy's Bolstering Bubblebalm can bounce 3 extra times, and the first 3 bounces will not cause big Bubblebalms to become smaller. The Passive Talent "Requires Appropriate Rest" is enhanced: Each Bubblebalm bounce adds 1 stack to her Convalescence tally, and the values for the Convalesence stacks' damage bonus will be modified to: Every 1,000 max HP Sigewinne has above 30,000 increases the damage by 100. The maximum damage increase for elemental skills that can be gained in this way is 3,500. You must first unlock the passive talent "Requires Appropriate Rest." Can the Most Merciful of Spirits Defeat Its Foes? When using Rebound Hydrotherapy and Super Saturated Syringing, Sigewinne can create a Bubbly Shield worth 30% of her max HP that absorbs hydro damage with 250% efficiency. Additionally, after Rebound Hydrotherapy's Bolstering Bubblebalm or Super Saturated Syringing hits an opponent, that opponent's hydro resist will be decreased by 35% for 8s. Can the Healthiest of Spirits Cure Fevers? Increases the level of Rebound Hydrotherapy by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Can the Loveliest of Spirits Keep Decay at Bay? The duration of Super Saturated Syringing is extended by 3s. Can the Most Joyful of Spirits Alleviate Agony? Increases the level of Super Saturated Syringing by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Can the Most Radiant of Spirits Pray For Me? When Sigewinne performs healing, she will increase the crit rate and crit damage of her Super Saturated Syringing based on her max HP. Every 1,000 max HP she has will increase crit rate by 0.4% and crit damage by 2.2% for 15s. The maximum increase achievable this way is 20% crit rate and 110% crit damage.

Sigewinne ascension materials

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Here’s the list of all the materials you’ll need to get Sigewinne to the max level, not including experience books.

1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver (6 Gemstones, 9 Fragments, 9 Chunks)

18 Transoceanic Pearl

30 Transoceanic Chunk

36 Xenochromatic Crystal

46 Water That Failed To Transcend

168 Romaritime Flower

420,000 Mora

Varunada Lazurite items are dropped by hydro bosses. You can get these from a few bosses, but you’ll want to go for the Hydro Tulpa for this, because that’s also where you’ll get Water That Failed to Transcend. For Transoceanic and Xenochromatic items, you’ll need to kill Fontemer Aberrations, which are the animal enemies you can find in Fontaine’s waters.

Finally, Romaritime Flower can be found all over Fontaine. Underwater they’ll already be open, but on land, you’ll need to hit them with Hydro to collect them.