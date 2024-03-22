If you're looking for where to find Ulrika in Dragon's Dogma 2 , you've probablu ventured back to Melve for the first time after making your way to the capital city, only to find it beset by some pox-ridden dragon. After driving it away with the defenders—plus a new spear-wielding friend called Sigurd—you'll find Ulrika being berated by an envoy of the queen who accuses her of treason.

She makes like a tree and leaves before the pompous noble can catch her, but you're left with the task of tracking her down to see if she's alright. As is typical Dragon's Dogma 2 fashion, you have no idea where in the world she's gone. Lucky for you, I've laid out where to find Ulrika in the Readvent of Calamity quest just below.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Ulrika location

Image 1 of 3 You can find Ulrika in Harve Village to the west of Vernworth (Image credit: Capcom) Ulrika usually hangs out in the centre of the village (Image credit: Capcom) She might not appear until you've completed the Monster Culling and Scaly Invaders quests (Image credit: Capcom)

After Ulrika flees from Melve as part of the Readvent of Calamity quest, you can find her in Harve Village, directly to the west of Vernworth along the coast. It's pretty easy to spot this settlement, since it's on its own little island separated from the land by a causeway. Once you arrive in Vernworth and meet Captain Brant, you'll need to head to Harve anyway as part of the Monster Culling quest to help out some soldiers in Stormwind Cave.

If you complete this and the Scaly Invaders quest you get upon arriving in the village, Ulrika should appear, hanging around its main square. Once you've completed Captain Brant's quests, it's important that you find Ulrika before you head to the coronation as part of the Feast of Deception quest. If you do this—and haven't found Ulrika—the Readvent of Calamity quest will be discontinued. You'll still be able to find her in Harve Village and share some basic dialogue, but that's about it.