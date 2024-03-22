Where to find Ulrika in Dragon's Dogma 2
Locate Melve's village chief during the Readvent of Calamity quest.
If you're looking for where to find Ulrika in Dragon's Dogma 2, you've probablu ventured back to Melve for the first time after making your way to the capital city, only to find it beset by some pox-ridden dragon. After driving it away with the defenders—plus a new spear-wielding friend called Sigurd—you'll find Ulrika being berated by an envoy of the queen who accuses her of treason.
She makes like a tree and leaves before the pompous noble can catch her, but you're left with the task of tracking her down to see if she's alright. As is typical Dragon's Dogma 2 fashion, you have no idea where in the world she's gone. Lucky for you, I've laid out where to find Ulrika in the Readvent of Calamity quest just below.
Dragon's Dogma 2 Ulrika location
After Ulrika flees from Melve as part of the Readvent of Calamity quest, you can find her in Harve Village, directly to the west of Vernworth along the coast. It's pretty easy to spot this settlement, since it's on its own little island separated from the land by a causeway. Once you arrive in Vernworth and meet Captain Brant, you'll need to head to Harve anyway as part of the Monster Culling quest to help out some soldiers in Stormwind Cave.
If you complete this and the Scaly Invaders quest you get upon arriving in the village, Ulrika should appear, hanging around its main square. Once you've completed Captain Brant's quests, it's important that you find Ulrika before you head to the coronation as part of the Feast of Deception quest. If you do this—and haven't found Ulrika—the Readvent of Calamity quest will be discontinued. You'll still be able to find her in Harve Village and share some basic dialogue, but that's about it.
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.