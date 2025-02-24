All Totem of Revelations locations in Avowed

Hidden amidst harsh sands and deadly dreamthralls, the Totem of Revelations locations in Avowed 's third major region of Shatterscarp are much harder to stumble upon than their counterparts in Dawnshore and Emerald Stair. However, the Eyes of the Obscured provides some of the best perks of the bunch, especially for mages, so it's worth finding all the fragments.

While you're exploring Shatterscarp in search of Wael's Totem of Revelations, you might as well grab the treasure maps in the region as well. You'll get three great uniques to improve your builds, one of which is a perfect pairing with Shatterscarp's totem, too.

If you're yet to complete any of the god totems, then you'll want to start with the Totem of Rightful Rulership and Totem of Defiance . You'll get more handy perks and learn more about the gods that spurned Sapadal.

All Totem of Revelations locations

The Totem of Revelations, known as the Eyes of the Obscured, is made of a base and six fragments which are hidden across Shatterscarp. You need to collect all seven items to complete the Totem of Revelations quest and rebuild Wael's god totem.

You'll want to collect the base first so that you can place it at your campsite and begin to slot the fragments in. Each slotted fragment provides a unique buff that we'll go over later. Once you've fully restored the Totem of Revelations, you'll get a short memory sequence that shines more light on the gods of Avowed's world, notably Wael.

Below you'll find all the Totem of Revelations locations so that you can restore it to its former glory. If you'd like to find them yourself, you can buy the Fragments of the Eyes clue page from the owner of The Dead Swordfish, the bar in Thirdborn, for 500 coins.

Eyes of the Obscured

As mentioned, you'll need the Totem of Revelations base–known as the Eyes of the Obscured–before you can start adding the six fragments into the mix.

The Eyes of the Obscured are on a pedestal in the Shrine to Wael in the southwest of Shatterscarp. Reaching this location is easier said than done though:

Take the path heading south down the hill from Eagle's Reach to reach the Ancient Lakebed basin Walk up the short hill to the south that leads to a coastal path (there'll be a large pink coral structure here, so you'll know you're in the right place) Continue along the coastal path and cross the wooden bridge until you reach the cave entrance Crouch through the tunnels until you enter a large room, where you'll find the Eyes of the Obscured on a pedestal

Ruby Eye

The Ruby Eye is located at the top of the Shrine to Wael in the southwest of Shatterscarp. That's right, the first fragment is actually located right above the base. How convenient!

To reach this fragment:

From the Eyes of the Obscured's pedestal, turn right and head through the tunnels leading up the structure Once you reach the next floor, you'll find the Ward of the Eye. Talk to them and they will give you the Ruby Eye

Once placed in the Totem of Revelation's base back at camp, the Ruby Eye makes it so Second Wind casts Shadowing Beyond, a level five Ranger ability which turns you invisible. This is great for buying you time to heal after fainting in a fight.

Topaz Eye

The Topaz Eye is at a shrine in a Xaurip camp to the east of Leviathan's Hollow in the Deadfall Highlands.

To reach the Topaz Eye:

Head into the main chamber of Leviathan's Hollow and walk up the pillar out of the pool Climb the wooden platforms ahead and then continue up the stairs twisting up to the right Turn left at the top of the stairs to enter a smaller chamber where you'll find the fragment on a desk next to a health potion and a slumped body

The Topaz Eye gives you +2 to Intellect and Perception, which is perfect for mages since you'll gain increased range and essence.

Sapphire Eye

The Sapphire Eye is at the bottom of the Sand Sea Oasis to the east of Shatterscarp, so you'll have to go for a dive. From the fast-travel beacon of the same name, simply go straight ahead and dive down to find the Sapphire Eye among rubble under a stone archway. You should also grab the Tricker's Gloves unique gear piece right next to the fragment.

This is also where you'll find the easy-going Tauwe for the One Last Drink sidequest, so you might have visited this area before. If not, take notes as you'll want to come back here during that quest.

Agate Eye

The Age Eye is on the lower floor of the Sand Sea Ruins tower, which you'll need to enter from above.

Here's how to reach it:

Walk into the ruins and head up to the higher level using the ladders at the back of the area (by a group of Xaurip) Continue towards the ruins and enter the crumbling tower Drop down onto the lower platform (not the ground floor) using the wooden beams Head down the corridor directly underneath where you entered the towers to find the Agate Eye on a table

The Agate Eye makes it so activating a level 15 or 20 ability grants +5% damage reduction for ten seconds. This is great for mages, especially as high-level spells like Meteor Shower take a while to cast, leaving you vulnerable.

Amethyst Eye

The Amethyst Eye can be found sitting on large rocks underneath the north path from the Thirdborn Oasis in the Ancient Lakebed, near the abandoned town.

To reach this area:

Travel to the Ancient Lakebed South Beacon and drop down into the lower area to the north Continue along the rock wall on your right until you see the Amethyst Eye on a rock to your right. There will be an NPC called the Mourning Thirdbornian here, so chances are you'll hear them to let you know you're in the right place.

With the Amethyst Eye slotted, restoring essence also restores a small amount of health. Once again, this is tailor-made for mages since it helps you save you'll often be restoring essence to keep casting. It comes in particularly handy if you have the Blood Magic skill that can consume health to cast if you're out of essence.

Emerald Eye

The Emerald Eye is on a water tower near the Shark's Teeth party camp in eastern Shatterscarp, between Ryngrim's Domain and the Pargrun Cache.

Reaching this fragment is nice and easy:

Travel to the Shark's Teeth campsite and head down the ramp to the east where you'll see a water tower Climb up the tower to find the fragment in some rubble on the side

Once you've slotted the Emerald Eye into the Totem of Revelations, you'll gain +5% critical hit chance. This perk is useful to almost any build, though it's the odd one out in a totem otherwise designed for mages first and foremost.

All Totem of Revelations buffs

The Totem of Revelations provides six buffs designed with mages and general spellcasting in mind: