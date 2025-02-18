All One Last Drink crew locations in Avowed

At first glance, you wouldn’t expect Avowed ’s One Last Drink quest to be so head-scratching. After all, it marks the locations of each of the crew members you need to find on your map. If only it were that easy though, as Ruanga, Tauwe, and Kowha are much harder to track down than you’d think.

Embarrassingly, it actually took me longer to find Ruanga than many of the treasure maps and totem fragments dotted around the maps. Once you know where to look and how to reach it though, getting Captain Ngunu’s team back together again isn’t all that tricky–and you’ll be rewarded handsomely for your trouble.

One Last Drink quest walkthrough

The main objective of this quest, and by far the hardest part, is to recruit Ruanga, Tauwe, and Kowha for a reunion toast. Once you’ve spoken to Captain Ngunu in Thirdborn’s bar to begin the quest, he’ll mark the last known positions of these three crew members, and off you go. However, that’s easier said than done.

Ruanga location

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft)

Ruanga is the most tricky crew member to recruit, especially if you skipped over the quest description that gives you a hint. Ruanga can be found in the Abandoned Mine just north of Thirdborn, which is accessed via a small cave entrance to the west of the map marker. I’ll admit that I walked the entire route around the mine before eventually finding the entrance.

From the Ancient Lakebed South Beacon, head up the path to the north Almost immediately look to your right to see a fossil in the cliff, marking the tunnel entrance Walk through the tunnel to enter the Abandoned Mine and kill the waves of enemies Once clear, climb up the rocks to the right and break the wooden barricade to reveal a hidden tunnel Climb up through the tunnel then turn left to find Ruanga in her cave camp

Speak to Ruanga to complete the quest step, though you’ll fail in actually convincing her to meet up with her old captain no matter who you spoke to first and who else has agreed to go. But hey, maybe that’s for the better as they ended on bad terms.

Tauwe location

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft)

Fittingly, the easy-going Tauwe is the simplest crew member to recruit. Tauwe is at his camp next to the Sand Sea Oasis in an area of eastern Scatterscarp called the Great Sand Sea. There’s a handy fast-travel beacon nearby too, so you don’t have to walk far.

Speak to Tauwe and he’ll quickly agree to meet up with Ngunu in Thirdborn, leaving you with just one more crew member to recruit. Before you head off though, be sure to dive into the water at the Sand Sea Oasis to grab the Sapphire Eye for the Scatterscarp totem, as well as the Tricker’s Gloves unique clothing piece.

Kowha location

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft)

Kowha isn’t particularly hard to track down, though you’ll have to get your hands dirty before he’ll agree with the plan. Kowha is overlooking the Ruined Village to the north of Scatterscarp, requiring you to take the narrow path north of Shark’s Teeth before climbing up the ledge. This means you can use either Tago’s Tower Beacon or the nearby camp to quickly reach this area.

Speak to him and he’ll ask you to clear the village, which involves quite a lot of killing (don’t forget about the raised part of the village to the east, either). Once you’ve killed all the infected villagers, return to Kowha and he’ll head to Thirdborn to meet Nguna.

Now that the hard part is out of the way, Kowha, Tauwe, and Captain Nguna will be upstairs in Thirdborn’s bar. Immediately when you enter the bar, the bartender asks you to take their drinks up–these are automatically added to your inventory, so don’t worry. So, head upstairs and chat with the captain to finish the quest.

I won’t spoil the ending, but it will leave you wondering whether you should interfere with other people’s business ever again. To take the edge off, you’ll be given the Ring of Prosperity’s Fortune, which increases your critical hit chance the more money you have.