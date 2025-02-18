How to find and use lockpicks in Avowed

A fantasy RPG without lockpicking feels wrong, like a side-scrolling beat-em-up without roast chicken pickups or an immersive sim without vents. Fiddling around with locks to procure forbidden treasures is one of the little pleasures of a good open-world RPG, and Avowed is no exception.

Obsidian's shroomy RPG Avowed, which we really like here at PCG , has a fairly streamlined and simple take on lockpicking. There’s no minigame so you won't spend minutes fiddling about with a lock only to find a chicken sandwich and a lockpick to replace the one you just used (looking at you, Starfield). There are, however, a few things to consider when pilfering your way through the Living Lands, so here's what you need to know about lockpicks in Avowed.

How does lockpicking work in Avowed?

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft)

Unlike other RPGs, lockpicking is not connected to an ability or skill check in Avowed. Simply, a locked chest displays the number of lockpicks required to open that chest. The more difficult the chest, the more lockpicks you need (up to a maximum of five in my experience). If you have the requisite amount of lockpicks, you just hold the action key and the chest opens up for you. Simple.

For better or worse, there is no concept of theft in the world of Avowed either, which means that it doesn't matter if you're seen opening or rummaging through someone's chest. If you see it, you're allowed to take it.

Where to find lockpicks?

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft)

Lockpicks are sold at merchants, and can also be dropped by enemies or found in the wilderness. Bandits have a higher chance to drop lockpicks than any other enemy type. Nevertheless, they're not super common in the wilderness, so you're generally better off buying them from merchants before heading out on your adventures. The good news is that several merchants in each region sell them, so they're pretty easy to stock up on. Plus, vendors will restock lockpicks and other items every few days, so you don't have to worry about running out.

Here are some places you're guaranteed to find lockpicks in the first two regions:

Dawnshore:

Lynna (Claviger's Landing, near docks)

(Claviger's Landing, near docks) Shantytown Merchant (Paradis Shantytown)

(Paradis Shantytown) Flint (The Grinning Balarok)

(The Grinning Balarok) Kerthed "Cutty" Colen (Paradis Hightown)

Emerald Stair:

Stephan (Essence of War in Fior mes Iverno)

(Essence of War in Fior mes Iverno) Alyssa (just north of Naku Tedek Grounds)

(just north of Naku Tedek Grounds) Merchant Emilio (Emerald Stair Coastal Farms)

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft)

Merchants' supplies of lockpicks are limited, and as far as we've seen they don't replenish their stock. That shouldn't be a problem however, as locked chests are pretty few and far between, so if you simply buy lockpicks at every opportunity, alongside grabbing whichever ones you stumble upon in the wilderness, you should have an ample supply to unlock every chest in the game.