Autographed copies of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 collector's editions are being auctioned for charity, but it'll cost you more than 59 copies of the regular game just to get in the door

Warhorse Studios is auctioning off a trio of autographed Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 collector's editions for charity—one each for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S—and if you're interested I hope your wallet is fat, because bidding has already exceeded $3,500.

The Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 CE is pretty sweet in its own right. It comes with a statue of Henry and his horse, a "letter of hope," enamel pins, collectible cards, the obligatory cloth map, and the gold edition of the game, all stuffed inside a pleasingly huge box. They normally go for about $200, which frankly isn't terrible as these things go.

Spotted by GamesRadar, the ones on offer in Warhorse's auctions are also autographed by "key members of Warhorse Studios" and the game's lead actors, Tom McKay (Henry) and Luke Dale (Hans). They're also a lot more money: Bidding on the Xbox version is up to $710, the PlayStation 5 CE is at $1,025, and the PC edition is an eye-bleeding $3,550.

That differential actually makes sense to me: It's entirely anecdotal, but as someone who dabbles in the big box collecting community, enthusiasm for this kind of outlandish swag tends to run stronger among PC gamers than it does in other communities.

The collector in me is very slightly irked that these boxes are already way out of my price range, but in truth that's a good thing. Warhorse says all funds raised by the auctions will go to Cesta Domů (A Way Home), an organization in the Czech Republic that provides home hospice care and counselling for terminally ill patients. I do sometimes get a little cranky about price inflation on the collecting scene, but in this case, the more, the better—shovel that money on the pile.

(Image credit: Warhorse Studios (Twitter))

Those bids will surely go higher before the final winner is declared: The console auctions end at 1:30 pm ET on February 27, while the PC auction runs until the same time on March 1. Good luck to you, and to your bank accounts.