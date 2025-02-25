Autographed copies of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 collector's editions are being auctioned for charity, but it'll cost you more than 59 copies of the regular game just to get in the door
All for a good cause, though.
Warhorse Studios is auctioning off a trio of autographed Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 collector's editions for charity—one each for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S—and if you're interested I hope your wallet is fat, because bidding has already exceeded $3,500.
The Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 CE is pretty sweet in its own right. It comes with a statue of Henry and his horse, a "letter of hope," enamel pins, collectible cards, the obligatory cloth map, and the gold edition of the game, all stuffed inside a pleasingly huge box. They normally go for about $200, which frankly isn't terrible as these things go.
Spotted by GamesRadar, the ones on offer in Warhorse's auctions are also autographed by "key members of Warhorse Studios" and the game's lead actors, Tom McKay (Henry) and Luke Dale (Hans). They're also a lot more money: Bidding on the Xbox version is up to $710, the PlayStation 5 CE is at $1,025, and the PC edition is an eye-bleeding $3,550.
That differential actually makes sense to me: It's entirely anecdotal, but as someone who dabbles in the big box collecting community, enthusiasm for this kind of outlandish swag tends to run stronger among PC gamers than it does in other communities.
The collector in me is very slightly irked that these boxes are already way out of my price range, but in truth that's a good thing. Warhorse says all funds raised by the auctions will go to Cesta Domů (A Way Home), an organization in the Czech Republic that provides home hospice care and counselling for terminally ill patients. I do sometimes get a little cranky about price inflation on the collecting scene, but in this case, the more, the better—shovel that money on the pile.
Those bids will surely go higher before the final winner is declared: The console auctions end at 1:30 pm ET on February 27, while the PC auction runs until the same time on March 1. Good luck to you, and to your bank accounts.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
