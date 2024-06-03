The PC game releases we're most excited about in June

The shadow of Shadow of the Erdree looms over the rest of June's releases, and Elden Ring obsessives are already too busy imagining themselves playing its first expansion to focus on anything else. For the rest of us, though, there are some cool new games this month, including a promising horror game from Dear Esther developer The Chinese Room.

It's also that special time of year when we're inundated with videogame trailers and announcements. The usual showcases are back whether we call them E3 or not: find the full schedule below.

For a more zoomed-out view of what's coming out on PC this year, check out our big list of 2024's upcoming PC games.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape | June 4

Destiny 2's latest expansion takes us inside The Traveler, the giant god sphere that's been hanging out in the sky since the first game released almost a decade ago. Inside we expect to finally confront the series' Big Bad, the corpse of whom we will presumably turn into a sweet new exotic weapon.



Still Wakes the Deep | June 18

A horror game set on an oil rig from the famed developer of Dear Esther and Everybody's Gone to the Rapture, and definitely one to look forward to. After playing about a third of it, Elie said that Still Wakes the Deep "gets the fundamentals of horror just right."

June showcases

E3 is dead, but June is still Unofficial Videogame Showcase Month. This year's Summer Game Fest stream is on Friday, June 7, and the Xbox Games Showcase and PC Gaming Show are on Sunday, June 9.

There are a bunch of other livestreams scattered throughout the first and second weeks of June. Here's the full summer 2024 gaming showcase schedule so you can make your viewing plans:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Confirmed showcases for summer 2024 Showcase Date PDT (Los Angeles) BST (London) State of Play May 30, 2024 3 pm PDT 11 pm BST OTK Games Expo June 4, 2024 12 pm PDT 8 pm BST Guerrilla Collective June 6, 2024 10 am PDT 6 pm BST Access-Ability Showcase June 7, 2024 8 am PDT 4 pm BST Summer Game Fest June 7, 2024 2 pm PDT 10 am BST Day of the Devs June 7, 2024 Following Summer Game Fest Following Summer Game Fest Devolver Direct June 7, 2024 5 pm PDT 1 am BST Wholesome Direct June 8, 2024 9 am PDT 5 pm BST Future Games Show June 8, 2024 12 pm PDT 8 pm BST Xbox Games Showcase June 9, 2024 9 am PDT 5 pm BST PC Gaming Show June 9, 2024 1 pm PDT 9 pm BST Ubisoft Forward June 10, 2024 12 pm PDT 8 pm BST Nintendo Direct June, 2024 Time TBA Time TBA

More games releasing in June

June 4 — Killer Klowns from Outer Space - Asymmetrical horror (Steam)

- Asymmetrical horror (Steam) June 4 — Songs of Silence - RTS with turn-based management (Steam)

- RTS with turn-based management (Steam) June 6 — Autopsy Simulator - Forensics horror (Steam)

- Forensics horror (Steam) June 6 — Blockbuster Inc. - Movie studio sim (Steam)

- Movie studio sim (Steam) June 6 — Chornobyl Liquidators - Nuclear disaster sim (Steam)

- Nuclear disaster sim (Steam) June 13 — Taskmaster VR - Do tasks like they do on TV (Steam)

- Do tasks like they do on TV (Steam) June 14 — Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance - Bring a fusing FAQ (Steam)

- Bring a fusing FAQ (Steam) June 17 — Vampire Therapist - Help vamps with emotional baggage (Steam)

- Help vamps with emotional baggage (Steam) June 18 — #BLUD - '90s cartoon vampire dungeon crawler (Steam)

- '90s cartoon vampire dungeon crawler (Steam) June 18 — Crime Boss: Rockay City - The GTA we have at home (Steam)

- The GTA we have at home (Steam) June 19 — Crab God - Under the sea strategy (Steam)

- Under the sea strategy (Steam) June 19 — Republic of Pirates - Pirate colony sim (Steam)

- Pirate colony sim (Steam) June 19 — Murky Divers - Underwater co-op horror (Steam)

- Underwater co-op horror (Steam) June 25 — Riven - Remake of the Myst sequel (Steam)

- Remake of the Myst sequel (Steam) June 28 — Super Battle Polycars - Vehicular combat (Steam)