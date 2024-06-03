The PC game releases we're most excited about in June
Believe it or not, there are games other than Shadow of the Erdree releasing this month.
The shadow of Shadow of the Erdree looms over the rest of June's releases, and Elden Ring obsessives are already too busy imagining themselves playing its first expansion to focus on anything else. For the rest of us, though, there are some cool new games this month, including a promising horror game from Dear Esther developer The Chinese Room.
It's also that special time of year when we're inundated with videogame trailers and announcements. The usual showcases are back whether we call them E3 or not: find the full schedule below.
For a more zoomed-out view of what's coming out on PC this year, check out our big list of 2024's upcoming PC games.
June's big PC release dates
Destiny 2: The Final Shape | June 4
Destiny 2's latest expansion takes us inside The Traveler, the giant god sphere that's been hanging out in the sky since the first game released almost a decade ago. Inside we expect to finally confront the series' Big Bad, the corpse of whom we will presumably turn into a sweet new exotic weapon.
Still Wakes the Deep | June 18
A horror game set on an oil rig from the famed developer of Dear Esther and Everybody's Gone to the Rapture, and definitely one to look forward to. After playing about a third of it, Elie said that Still Wakes the Deep "gets the fundamentals of horror just right."
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree | June 20
The biggie: Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdree expansion is finally here. If you're planning to replay Elden Ring before entering the Land of Shadow, Wes suggests trying out the Seamless Co-op mod.
June showcases
E3 is dead, but June is still Unofficial Videogame Showcase Month. This year's Summer Game Fest stream is on Friday, June 7, and the Xbox Games Showcase and PC Gaming Show are on Sunday, June 9.
There are a bunch of other livestreams scattered throughout the first and second weeks of June. Here's the full summer 2024 gaming showcase schedule so you can make your viewing plans:
|Showcase
|Date
|PDT (Los Angeles)
|BST (London)
|State of Play
|May 30, 2024
|3 pm PDT
|11 pm BST
|OTK Games Expo
|June 4, 2024
|12 pm PDT
|8 pm BST
|Guerrilla Collective
|June 6, 2024
|10 am PDT
|6 pm BST
|Access-Ability Showcase
|June 7, 2024
|8 am PDT
|4 pm BST
|Summer Game Fest
|June 7, 2024
|2 pm PDT
|10 am BST
|Day of the Devs
|June 7, 2024
|Following Summer Game Fest
|Following Summer Game Fest
|Devolver Direct
|June 7, 2024
|5 pm PDT
|1 am BST
|Wholesome Direct
|June 8, 2024
|9 am PDT
|5 pm BST
|Future Games Show
|June 8, 2024
|12 pm PDT
|8 pm BST
|Xbox Games Showcase
|June 9, 2024
|9 am PDT
|5 pm BST
|PC Gaming Show
|June 9, 2024
|1 pm PDT
|9 pm BST
|Ubisoft Forward
|June 10, 2024
|12 pm PDT
|8 pm BST
|Nintendo Direct
|June, 2024
|Time TBA
|Time TBA
More games releasing in June
- June 4 — Killer Klowns from Outer Space - Asymmetrical horror (Steam)
- June 4 — Songs of Silence - RTS with turn-based management (Steam)
- June 6 — Autopsy Simulator - Forensics horror (Steam)
- June 6 — Blockbuster Inc. - Movie studio sim (Steam)
- June 6 — Chornobyl Liquidators - Nuclear disaster sim (Steam)
- June 13 — Taskmaster VR - Do tasks like they do on TV (Steam)
- June 14 — Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance - Bring a fusing FAQ (Steam)
- June 17 — Vampire Therapist - Help vamps with emotional baggage (Steam)
- June 18 — #BLUD - '90s cartoon vampire dungeon crawler (Steam)
- June 18 — Crime Boss: Rockay City - The GTA we have at home (Steam)
- June 19 — Crab God - Under the sea strategy (Steam)
- June 19 — Republic of Pirates - Pirate colony sim (Steam)
- June 19 — Murky Divers - Underwater co-op horror (Steam)
- June 25 — Riven - Remake of the Myst sequel (Steam)
- June 28 — Super Battle Polycars - Vehicular combat (Steam)
