How to infuse the Lifeless Stone Ring in World of Warcraft

The WoW Lifeless Stone Ring is an item you can buy from a vendor in Dalaran during the Radiant Echoes pre-patch event in World of Warcraft . You might not pay much attention to it, however, as it's not clear what it is or what you're supposed to do with it.

As it turns out, the item can be transformed into an heirloom ring, which, when paired with other heirloom gear, extends your Rested XP bonus while leveling alts. Don't get too excited though—heirloom items can only be upgraded to level 49, so you won't be whizzing through The War Within campaign and hitting max level any faster. It's a handy item to have though—no pun intended—especially with the introduction of Warbands . With all that in mind, here's how to infuse the Lifeless Stone Ring.

WoW Lifeless Stone Ring location

You can pick up the Lifeless Stone Ring from Remembrancer Amuul in the Broken Isles Dalaran. If you've quested there before, you can find the Dalaran Hearthstone in your Toy Collection—hit Shift+P to access it. This NPC is found inside the Chamber of the Guardian, which is accessed via the circular portal device in the centre of the city. Find him standing next to the portals at the bottom of the stairs.

You'll need 25 Residual Memories to buy the Lifeless Stone Ring, but thankfully, this new currency isn't too tricky to get hold of. It's a reward for taking part in the pre-patch event, and even if it's not currently active, you can head to the last location—the portals will tell you which one–and farm enemies in the area to pick up Residual Memories.

Creating the Band of Radiant Echoes

Once you have the ring in your possession, you've got some work to do. You'll need to farm the Radiant Echoes events in each location. You're looking for three kinds of 'memory' items to make the required essences. Once you have 20 of each type, right-click on the item in your bags to convert them into their respective essences:

20 Memory of Kalimdor > Essence of Kalimdor

20 Memory of the Eastern Kingdoms > Essence of the Eastern Kingdoms

20 Memory of Northrend > Essence of Northrend

When you have all three Memories, and the Lifeless Stone Ring in your possession, right-click on the ring to transform it into the Band of Radiant Echoes.

The memories are random drops from the main pre-patch event, rather than the lull after the main boss has been defeated in phase three. The events will take place every 90 minutes for the first week, then will get progressively closer together as the expansion launch approaches on August 26.

Depending on your character's level, you can equip the ring right away. And while Heirloom gear isn't perhaps as worthwhile as it used to be when it had the flat XP bonus, the reduction in the amount of Rested XP you consume does make a difference—just don't forget to log out in a capital city or an inn.