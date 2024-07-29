How the Radiant Echoes event works in World of Warcraft

Radiant Echoes is The War Within pre-patch event that takes us up to the release of the next World of Warcraft expansion. Starting on July 30, the event will continue through to August 26. This means you've got plenty of time to farm catch-up gear for alts, or just join in with the event and get in the spirit of the pre-patch excitement.

You don't need to own The War Within to take part either, and any character between level 10 and 70 and try it out, though you won't get the weekly quest unless you're max level. With that in mind, here's where to find the Radiant Echoes pre-patch event, and what to expect when you arrive.

Radiant Echoes locations

The event will occur in one of three locations and rotate between them. The Radiant Echo locations are:

Dustwallow Marsh, Kalimdor

Searing Gorge, Eastern Kingdoms

Dragonblight, Northrend

You can take a portal to each area from the Chamber of the Guardian in Broken Isles Dalaran, and the zone where the event is active will have a glow around it. Of course, opening your map will show you where the event is happening too.

How the pre-patch event works

Image 1 of 2 Find portals to each zone in the Chamber of the Guardian in Dalaran. (Image credit: Blizzard) Find portals to each zone in the Chamber of the Guardian in Dalaran. (Image credit: Blizzard)

The event has three phases and you can join at any point. If you're level 70, you can pick up a weekly quest from the event NPCs—their locations are detailed below.

Phase One tasks you with defeating Congealed Memories enemies found scattered around the zone. These give Residual Memories; an event-specific currency. Once these have been defeated, the next phase will start.

Phase Two introduces Scattered memories, which include objectives such as killing enemies, collecting items, or waking up NPCs. Once six have been completed, it's time for the final phase.

Phase Three spawns one of three bosses depending on which zone you're in. It will either be Onyxia, Ragnaros, or the Lich King.

After the boss in the final phase has been defeated, the event ends and a portal will appear to take you back to Dalaran. Alternatively, you can stay and farm Residual Memories from enemies in the area until the next event starts in a new zone.

Where to spend Residual Memories

(Image credit: Blizzard)

You've got a couple of options when it comes to spending your hard-earned Residual Memories. There are three quartermasters in the different zones that sell catch-up gear, or you can find the vendor in Dalaran that offers pets and mounts.

The four event NPCs are:

Forgotten Hero (Dustwallow Marsh)

Memory of a Duke (Searing Gorge)

Echo of the Silver Hand (Dragonblight)

Remembrancer Amuul (Dalaran, The Broken Isles)

Forgotten Hero is a human found just north of Stonemaul Ruins, Memory of a Duke is an elemental found to the north of Blackrock Mountain, and Echo of the Silver Hand is another human found next to Wyrmrest Temple. Lastly, Remembrancer Amuul is a Draenei found inside the Chamber of the Guardian, next to the portals at the bottom of the stairs.