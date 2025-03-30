There's an Inzoi bug that makes some of your family disappear if you remarry too many times

News
By published

Sounds weirdly realistic.

Inzoi
(Image credit: Krafton)

My housemates played The Sims over our local network back in the day, which became an issue when one of them decided to become a homewrecker. She'd wander around our shared neighborhood, flirt with everyone, start some fights, and move on. Marriages didn't last long with her around, and pretty soon everyone's relationship history started to look like what you get when you scroll down a celebrity's Wikipedia page and notice how many ex-spouses they've got.

Do the same thing in Inzoi, and there might be even bigger problems. As Krafton's list of known issues points out, "When a single Zoi remarries multiple times, some family members may disappear." That's it, straight into the void with at least some of your family. Which maybe isn't the worst outcome in the world.

Krafton goes on to say, "We recommend avoiding repeated remarriage and, if necessary, proceeding only when there are no children involved." Which is just good life advice, really.

Inzoi has launched in early access, so these kind of issues are to be expected. The lack of gay Zois is another known problem, and being able to run over kids was apparently a bug too.

TOPICS
Jody Macgregor
Jody Macgregor
Weekend/AU Editor

Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about life sim
Inzoi

If you've noticed the world of Inzoi is eerily heterosexual, don't fret—the distinct lack of gay Zois is a known issue

Two kids in Inzoi

Inzoi studio says running over children is 'highly inappropriate' after players discover they could launch kids into the next life by pasting them with their cars
Wordle today being played on a phone

Today's Wordle answer for Sunday, March 30
See more latest
Most Popular
Wordle today being played on a phone
Today's Wordle answer for Sunday, March 30
Dechala the Denied One, a multi-armed servant of Chaos with six swords
The next DLC for Total War: Warhammer 3 will include a Slaanesh faction led by a six-armed snake lady
Art of Link in Tears of the Kingdom
Nintendo shadow-dropped a 2027 release date for a live-action Zelda movie in its weird new app, and it'll reportedly be part of a trilogy
Inzoi
If you've noticed the world of Inzoi is eerily heterosexual, don't fret—the distinct lack of gay Zois is a known issue
A wizard with an outfit split into orange and purple halves gestures at the camera against a black background.
Play 'co-op with yourself' in this single-player puzzle game where you control two wizards, one with each hand
Yokai monster in Shadow of the Road
Tactical RPG Shadow Of The Road's open Alpha test lets players get a free first taste of its samurai versus steampunk setting
Sherlock Holmes looks out across a chalk cliff bay with a bloody corpse at his feet in The Beekeeper&#039;s Picnic
This whimsical adventure game sees you play as a retired Sherlock Holmes whose beekeeping hobby keeps getting interrupted by pesky crimes
Bohemia Interactive shows off the destructive power of its helicopters and mortars in ArmA Reforger
'Game changing' ArmA Reforger update adds attack helicopters, mortars, and destructible buildings: 'nowhere on the battlefield is safe anymore'
A guard walks up a staircase onto the bridge of a ship in The Dark Mod
After 16 years, The Dark Mod finally has guards as perceptive as in Thief: 'The days of seeing knocked-out AI in the middle of a bright spotlight get ignored are over'
An Ultramarine dressed in Wolf Pack armour, including a white wolf&#039;s head pauldron, readies for battle with a gothic 40k city in the background.
Quell your fears, Ultramarines! Just because Space Marine 3 is happening doesn't mean the end of support for Space Marine 2: 'There are surprises even dataminers haven’t found out about'