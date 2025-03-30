There's an Inzoi bug that makes some of your family disappear if you remarry too many times
Sounds weirdly realistic.
My housemates played The Sims over our local network back in the day, which became an issue when one of them decided to become a homewrecker. She'd wander around our shared neighborhood, flirt with everyone, start some fights, and move on. Marriages didn't last long with her around, and pretty soon everyone's relationship history started to look like what you get when you scroll down a celebrity's Wikipedia page and notice how many ex-spouses they've got.
Do the same thing in Inzoi, and there might be even bigger problems. As Krafton's list of known issues points out, "When a single Zoi remarries multiple times, some family members may disappear." That's it, straight into the void with at least some of your family. Which maybe isn't the worst outcome in the world.
Krafton goes on to say, "We recommend avoiding repeated remarriage and, if necessary, proceeding only when there are no children involved." Which is just good life advice, really.
Inzoi has launched in early access, so these kind of issues are to be expected. The lack of gay Zois is another known problem, and being able to run over kids was apparently a bug too.
