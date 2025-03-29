If you've noticed the world of Inzoi is eerily heterosexual, don't fret—the distinct lack of gay Zois is a known issue

Players were left scratching their heads for a bit, but Inzoi Studio has acknowledged the void where same-sex relationships should be.

Inzoi
(Image credit: Krafton)

Any simulation is prone to bugs and gaps in immersion, but players stumbled on a pretty prominent one when Inzoi released earlier this week. While you can make a gay Zoi by tweaking the romantic preferences of any character you create, premade Zois out in the wild seem uninterested in playing for the other team.

In fact, it's impossible for gay Zois to spawn, and same-sex relationships are impossible to achieve with them, as the game's known issues blog acknowledged yesterday.

Granted, it is possible to have gay Zois in your game by manually making a couple already in a relationship, but if you were hoping for your simulated characters to find same-sex love on their own, the technology simply isn't there just yet.

It didn't take long for players to recognize the issue as they took to Reddit and other forums to question the straightness of it all. Reddit user GimlySonOfGloin posted about the issue, saying "4 hours in, haven't found a single gay Zoi. Every Zoi from the same sex repels my romantic advances."

Despite Inzoi Studio's acknowledgement of the issue, in a game all about simulating everyday life, a barrier this fundamental is majorly putting people out.

Commenter mahboilucas replied, "I haven't bought the game yet when I read about it. Waiting for the patch and then once everything is super gay I am going in."

The lack of same-sex relationships is joining a long list of known issues that "the team is already aware of and fixing," along with localization errors and a whole host of other bugs.

If you've played the Sims for very long you're well-acquainted with the fact that bugs are par for the course in a life sim, though something as conspicuous as an NPC cast straighter than a box of bucatini was sure to cause an uproar in the year of our Lord 2025.

It's not slowed the game's roll down much though, as its release has gone surprisingly well despite the hitches and the fact that the game left us feeling rather cold. It seems that the issue is simply that townies all spawn in with a preference for the opposite gender, so hopefully it's a quick fix and players can get their gay on sooner rather than later. Inzoi is available in early access on Steam.

