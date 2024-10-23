The real shocker with Disney Dreamlight Valley's Halloween event is that it's the same as last year

The annual Trick-or-Treat event has begun again in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and never in my life have I been so excited to collect virtual candy buckets. Much like last year a set of tasks are available for you to complete in the days leading up to and including October 31, and while you wander around completing your Dreamlight Duties you may find some new foragables around the Plaza.

From now until Halloween, three different colours of candy buckets (purple, green, and orange) will spawn around the plaza. When you pick these up, you'll collect a different coloured candy which can be used for crafting or Dreamlight Tasks. But these candy buckets will only spawn a few times a day so I wouldn't recommend using your candy to restore your energy, or you might find yourself a few short when it comes to completing the event tasks.

The tasks that should be completed in time for the end of the Halloween update can be found under the Dreamlight tab and under the village section. You'll know which ones you're looking for since a dark purple Jack-o-lantern icon, but in case you can't find them here's the full set of spooky challenges and how to complete them below:

Sugar Rush —eat a sweet-based meal (like Candy, funnily enough)

—eat a sweet-based meal (like Candy, funnily enough) Trick or Treat —give 10 villagers candy

—give 10 villagers candy A 3-Course Halloween Meal! —eat all 3 colours of candy

—eat all 3 colours of candy Villainy Wears Many Masks —wear a mask

—wear a mask Stockpiling Pumpkins—harvest 100 pumpkins

Similar to the holiday tasks, the Trick or Treat event tasks are visible in the Dreamlight menu all year round, but can only be completed (or are much easier to complete) during the Trick or Treating event. Candy isn't particularly hard to craft, but I find it a lot easier to just run around collecting it as I would with raspberries or apples rather than harvesting sugarcane and then running home to make my own. Plus it means I won't have to spend any more time talking to Goofy than I already have to.

Plus, the rewards for completing these challenges make it worth it, whether you're making your own candy or foraging it. Various carved Jack-o-lanterns and Mickey Mouse pumpkins are up for grabs, so you won't have to take all your seasonal photos in front of the Fairy Godmother's house. Basically, this is your best opportunity to get some seasonal decorations for your valley without having to craft anything too.

But even though I'm thrilled to get ahold of some Halloween decorations and have another chance to craft the Mickey Mouse candy bowl, I can't help but feel a little disappointed about the fact the event is the exact same as last year. With how constant Disney Dreamlight Valley is rolling out updates and adding new characters for us to spend hours unlocking, it's a shame that the same tasks and rewards are being recycled this year.

Even if different themed pumpkins were up for grabs rather than just Mickey, it would feel like more effort had been put into this year's Halloween event. I'd love it if the themed pumpkins coincided with the most recent characters added to the game in a sort of celebration. But alas, I'll just settle for Mickey I guess. Maybe next year we'll see something new.