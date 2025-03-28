How to get a referral code for Inzoi

If you need an excuse to convince your friends to play Inzoi with you, the Play Together event might be your golden ticket. To participate, you need to generate a referral code which you can send to your friends in return for some adorable in-game goodies. Even though it sounds like it, taking part in this event doesn't mean you and your friends will be able to actually play Inzoi together; there's no multiplayer support in the game, and we don't know when that will be added.

But that doesn't mean you can't make the most of the Play Together event, which starts on March 28. There isn't currently a timeframe on when it will end, so if you want to get some cutesy kitty-themed accessories for you and your friends, here's everything you need to do to participate.

How to generate a referral code for Inzoi

To generate a referral code for Inzoi, you need to visit the Play Together page on the Inzoi website . From this page, you can sign in with your Krafton ID and then link your Steam account. Once you've done that, go back to the Play Together homepage and refresh.



If you scroll down the page, your referral code will now be underneath the "Invite Friends" section. Copy it from here, and share it with your friends. They can click on your link, and then play Inzoi for the both of you to get a reward. If your friends successfully use your Inzoi invite, you'll get:

Kitty Outfit

Kitty Headset

To claim your rewards, load the game and check the lobby for any reward notifications. You'll be able to collect anything waiting for you here, but to double check you've redeemed them you'll have to go into the game. Make your Zoi interact with a mirror and select the option to change clothes. You should see your Kitty Outfit here, or your Kitty Headset under the accessories tab.

If your rewards haven't appeared yet and your invite link has definitely been used, save and restart the game. Hopefully, the message should then pop up. You can only get one reward per Steam account, too. So you won't have a wardrobe full of Kitty outfits if all your friends suddenly decide to see what Inzoi has to offer.