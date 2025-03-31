Inzoi mods are here and unsurprisingly 'Remove Shower Blur' is ranking high
Back in my day there were cheat codes for this sort of thing.
Given the popularity of the Wicked Whims mod for The Sims, and nude mods for almost every game someone could possibly mod nudity into, it's no surprise that Inzoi modders are already hard at work on the horny stuff. "This feels like watching the calm beginnings of a hurricane gently shake a tree", as one player puts it in the comments of a mod adding a semi-transparent shirt texture for lady Zois.
And so the second most-downloaded mod for Inzoi is Remove Shower Blur. It should be noted that simply disabling the blur effect that covers Zois when they take a shower or go to the toilet doesn't suddenly give them nude textures, and instead just lets players see them wrapped in towels. An actual nude mod is already in beta over on Patreon, however.
The number one most-popular mod for Inzoi is currently the mod enabler you'll need to place in the folder you've got Inzoi installed in before you can start filling your "mods" subdirectory with filth. Or with other mods of the kind that inevitably follow a moddable game's launch on PC like the one to skip the startup videos, or to disable unlovely visual effects like vignetting, chromatic aberration, and film grain, or that promise various questionable optimization tweaks.
Inzoi has only been out for a few days, so this is impressively quick work by modders. Given that it's an early access launch and has plenty of bugs to iron out—like the one that makes your family members disappear if you get remarried too often, or the one that makes everyone heterosexual, or the one that lets you run over children—I imagine updates are going to break all these mods in short order. Which only makes it more impressive that 20,000 people have already downloaded Remove Shower Blur.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
