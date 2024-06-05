How to watch the 2024 PC Gaming Show: our 10th annual summer showcase

Summer gaming showcase season is upon us, and the PC Gaming Show returns as part of the pack on Sunday, June 9. It's a big year: Our 2024 event is the 10th summertime PC Gaming Show, and so of course we've outdone ourselves with two hours of reveals, interviews, and trailers for over 70 games.

As tradition dictates, hosts Mica Burton, Sean "Day [9]" Plott, and Frankie Ward are returning to deliver all the exclusive reveals. And oh the exclusives there shall be: from Stormgate, to Still Wakes the Deep, to Killing Floor 3.

We'll also be indulging in a bit of nostalgia this year, looking back at some of the best moments in PC gaming that have happened since the inception of our PC-centric summer showcase. Since the first show in 2015, we've seen the rise of new genres, major hardware advancements, landmark new game series, and have arrived at a PC gaming scene that's growing and thriving even more than we could have hoped for in 2024.

How to watch the PC Gaming Show 2024

The 10th annual PC Gaming Show premieres on Sunday, June 9 at 1 pm Pacific (4 pm ET/9 pm BST) with a 20 minute pre-show. You can watch over on Twitch , YouTube , Twitter , Steam, and Bilibili, or you can catch the reveals with one of our official co-streaming partners ⁠.

Here's when the show airs in other time zones or check your local time equivalent :



1 pm PDT (Los Angeles)

4 pm EDT (New York)

9 pm BST (London)

10 pm CEST (Berlin)

6 am, June 10 AEST (Sydney)

We won't keep you totally in the dark on what's coming though. Check out the PC Gaming Show trailer and set yourself a reminder for when the show itself goes live. If you look closely you can spot the likes of Tactical Breach Wizards, Demonschool, Star Trucker, Unrailed 2, and lots of other reveals we have planned.

You can also check out our Steam event page to keep track of the games appearing in the show. There will be plenty of reveals for wishlisting and demos for downloading not long after the show concludes.