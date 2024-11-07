Take-Two has published its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, and the house that Strauss built is doing very well indeed: Though all of those beady shareholder eyes remain on one particular title to come. The results show that Take-Two is on course to hit the top end of its own expectations, with $1.47 billion in net bookings over this quarter and the target remaining $5.55 to $5.65 billion for the year overall. But nevermind that— where's Grand Theft Auto 6 ?

These results were broadly "driven by the continued success of the Grand Theft Auto and Borderlands franchises," said chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick on an investor call following the results. "We have one of the strongest portfolios of owned intellectual property in our industry. With many exciting new titles coming in Fiscal 2026—including Grand Theft Auto 6 in the fall, Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country—we expect to create long-term value for our shareholders.”

The results are accompanied by a list of 2K's upcoming titles, which includes Grand Theft Auto 6 listed for "fall of calendar 2025" but unfortunately only on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. Other titles in the list such as Civilization 7, Borderlands 4, Mafia: The Old Country, and Judas are down for PC release alongside that. So yeah: Us PC gamers may well be looking at 2026 for GTA 6, in the best-case scenario.

There was one later aside that suggests things will generally improve with Take-Two's titles and simultaneous PC releases, when Zelnick was talking about the different target platforms in the console market. Mentioning PC as the "open platform" Zelnick went on to say "I do think PC will be more and more a part of [our] business going forward."

Zelnick does a little verbal dance on all of these results calls, as hard-nosed financial wonks drill-down into the performance of individual games and, as always, try to get more information about Golden Goose Theft Auto. Mostly these questions are politely stonewalled, though they do bring out some interesting asides about GTA generally.

"Sales of Grand Theft Auto 5 outperformed our expectations and to date the title has sold over 205 million units worldwide," says Zelnick. "Grand Theft Auto Online has also exceeded our plans, driven by sustained engagement [...] momentum also continued within GTA+ as Rockstar grew its membership by 35% over the last year."

Zelnick also mentioned Red Dead Redemption 2's sales, which have seen it consistently chart since release, and says the game has now sold over 67 million units to date.

The suits were less self-congratulatory about the Borderlands film, which is one of the year's biggest flops and was roundly panned by consumers and critics alike. Asked by one shareholder to detail the financial contribution here within the wider Borderlands franchise, Zelnick instantly says "we don't really need to break out the contribution of the film."

Read between the lines though, and they're not happy . "Even though the film was disappointing, it actually benefited our catalogue sales so that is a sign that making a movie or a TV show can drive sales and that's a good thing," says Zelnick.

"We're really selective, because we would prefer that everything that comes out with our brands in it is really really successful. We can't guarantee that, especially when it's out of our hands, so we have licensed other titles, will continue selectively to do so, but emphasis on the word 'selectively.'"