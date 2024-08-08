Grand Theft Auto 6 is still on track for fall 2025, and there's still no sign of a PC version
For now, Take-Two has nothing more to say about it.
I have good news and bad news for Grand Theft Auto fans eager to get their hands on the next game in the series: Rockstar parent company Take-Two Interactive confirmed in its latest quarterly financial report that Grand Theft Auto 6 is still on track for release in the fall of 2025.
The latest all-is-well update comes as part of Take-Two's Q1 FY2025 earnings release, which includes a list of the company's current future releases:
So that's the good news: The fall 2025 release window, which was first revealed in May as part of Take-Two's 2024 year-end financial report, remains intact. The bad news is that, as you may have noticed, there's still no indication of a PC release. GTA6 is obviously going to come to PC at some point, but based on the series' history we may have a longer wait for it. Grand Theft Auto 5, for instance, launched for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in September 2013, but didn't come our way until April 2015.
Unfortunately, Take-Two is a little, let's say, reluctant to share any further information about Grand Theft Auto 6 at this point. When asked about the current state of development during the Q&A portion of today's investors call, and whether GTA6 is still in "core development" or getting close to testing, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said, "There's really no cookie-cutter answer to the question, and in any case it's not the kind of insight we would give."
Ah well, worth a shot. Take-Two's next quarterly report will take place in November—hopefully we'll get some better good news then.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.