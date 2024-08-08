Grand Theft Auto 6 is still on track for fall 2025, and there's still no sign of a PC version

I have good news and bad news for Grand Theft Auto fans eager to get their hands on the next game in the series: Rockstar parent company Take-Two Interactive confirmed in its latest quarterly financial report that Grand Theft Auto 6 is still on track for release in the fall of 2025.

The latest all-is-well update comes as part of Take-Two's Q1 FY2025 earnings release, which includes a list of the company's current future releases:

(Image credit: Take-Two Interactive)

So that's the good news: The fall 2025 release window, which was first revealed in May as part of Take-Two's 2024 year-end financial report, remains intact. The bad news is that, as you may have noticed, there's still no indication of a PC release. GTA6 is obviously going to come to PC at some point, but based on the series' history we may have a longer wait for it. Grand Theft Auto 5, for instance, launched for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in September 2013, but didn't come our way until April 2015.

Unfortunately, Take-Two is a little, let's say, reluctant to share any further information about Grand Theft Auto 6 at this point. When asked about the current state of development during the Q&A portion of today's investors call, and whether GTA6 is still in "core development" or getting close to testing, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said, "There's really no cookie-cutter answer to the question, and in any case it's not the kind of insight we would give."

Ah well, worth a shot. Take-Two's next quarterly report will take place in November—hopefully we'll get some better good news then.