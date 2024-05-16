Grand Theft Auto 6 release window narrowed to fall 2025, but there's still no PC launch date confirmed
It's getting closer, but still so far away.
The release window for Grand Theft Auto 6 just got a little narrower: In today's 2024 year-end financial report, publisher Take-Two Interactive said the game is expected to come out—for consoles, anyway—in the fall of 2025.
The update was delivered in a very corporate financial press release fashion, which I will quote here for full effect: "As we enter Fiscal 2025 with positive momentum, we expect to deliver Net Bookings of $5.55 to $5.65 billion. Our outlook reflects a narrowing of Rockstar Games' previously established window of Calendar 2025 to Fall of Calendar 2025 for Grand Theft Auto 6.
"We are highly confident that Rockstar Games will deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience, and our expectations for the commercial impact of the title continue to increase."
Take-Two also expects to make a lot of money for a long time on the next GTA: "Looking ahead, we believe that our Company is poised to achieve new levels of success, and we expect to deliver sequential growth in Net Bookings for Fiscal 2025, 2026, and 2027."
Grand Theft Auto 6 had previously been slated for release sometime in 2025, so this represents a fairly meaningful zoom-in in the launch target. The only drawback is that it's not necessarily for the PC version of the game. Rockstar has thus far only confirmed GTA6 for consoles, specifically the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and while we have no doubt that a PC version is coming, the big question is whether it will arrive simultaneously or several months after, as has traditionally been the case with Rockstar. GTA5 debuted on the Xbox 360 and PS3 in September 2013, for instance, but didn't come our way until April 2015.
So if we're lucky, we'll get it in a year and a half or so, and if not, well, see you in 2026—assuming there are no delays on the way, of course. Fall 2025 is still a long way off.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.