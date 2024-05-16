Grand Theft Auto 6 release window narrowed to fall 2025, but there's still no PC launch date confirmed

The release window for Grand Theft Auto 6 just got a little narrower: In today's 2024 year-end financial report, publisher Take-Two Interactive said the game is expected to come out—for consoles, anyway—in the fall of 2025.

The update was delivered in a very corporate financial press release fashion, which I will quote here for full effect: "As we enter Fiscal 2025 with positive momentum, we expect to deliver Net Bookings of $5.55 to $5.65 billion. Our outlook reflects a narrowing of Rockstar Games' previously established window of Calendar 2025 to Fall of Calendar 2025 for Grand Theft Auto 6.

"We are highly confident that Rockstar Games will deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience, and our expectations for the commercial impact of the title continue to increase."

Take-Two also expects to make a lot of money for a long time on the next GTA: "Looking ahead, we believe that our Company is poised to achieve new levels of success, and we expect to deliver sequential growth in Net Bookings for Fiscal 2025, 2026, and 2027."

Grand Theft Auto 6 had previously been slated for release sometime in 2025, so this represents a fairly meaningful zoom-in in the launch target. The only drawback is that it's not necessarily for the PC version of the game. Rockstar has thus far only confirmed GTA6 for consoles, specifically the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and while we have no doubt that a PC version is coming, the big question is whether it will arrive simultaneously or several months after, as has traditionally been the case with Rockstar. GTA5 debuted on the Xbox 360 and PS3 in September 2013, for instance, but didn't come our way until April 2015.

So if we're lucky, we'll get it in a year and a half or so, and if not, well, see you in 2026—assuming there are no delays on the way, of course. Fall 2025 is still a long way off.