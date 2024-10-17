The next Valorant Night Market is currently underway provided you're reading this when it was published, but if not, you might be wondering when the special skin shop is next coming to town. The Night Market is kind of unique; a shop that appears in the game every couple of months and offers a personal selection of six past skins to choose from at a discounted price.

It might not feature the most recent skins, but it's a cool idea, and one I wish more games adopted, honestly. If you're on the lookout for a particular past skin you haven't seen in the regular store for a while, keeping an eye on the Night Market is sensible. With the sheer number of skins that Valorant has, it's somewhat unlikely it'll show up, but who knows? Here I'll explain when the next Night Market is, plus a brief rundown of its rules and what it actually features.

When's the next Valorant Night Market?

(Image credit: Riot Games)

The current Valorant Night Market runs from September 27 to October 22, which means if you're reading this as of publication, the Night Market is active right now for a few more days. If you do miss this one, fear not, for the Night Market returns every two months, so it'll be back in mid-December.

If you haven't used the Night Market before, it's pretty easy to access. Simply look for the prompt in the main menu when you log in.

How does the Night Market work in Valorant?

The Night Market is a special cosmetic store that pops up in Valorant every two months. It's unique to each player, and offers a randomised selection of six skins that you can purchase at a discounted price. Here are some important rules to remember:

The Night Market selection can include blue select, green deluxe, and purple premium skins. Only two of the skins in your selection will be premium rarity.

Only regular store skins and recent skins are eligible for the Night Market, i.e, anything that's released in the last couple of episodes

You can only get two skins for each individual weapon

Since the Night Market doesn't refresh or rotate, it's down to luck whether you get something you want or a load of random stuff you're not really interested in. Still, if you're on the lookout for a past skin that might be included in the selection, it's well worth checking the Night Market store when it appears just to see whether you've struck lucky.