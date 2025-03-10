All FragPunk codes and how to redeem them

If you want to stock up on Gold, Original Pop Cans (FragPunk's loot boxes), stickers, and more of FragPunk's endless, honestly confusing list of collectibles and currencies without putting in the hours, then you'll need to redeem FragPunk codes. These codes are a great way of getting free goodies in the stylish hero shooter, and all you need to do is enter some basic codes. Pretty sweet deal, right?

Keep in mind that these FragPunk codes won't stick around forever. In fact, there's already a pile of expired codes that you might've missed out on. Below you'll find all the active codes, plus details on how to redeem them.

Active FragPunk codes

(Image credit: NetEase)

Here are all the codes you can currently redeem and the rewards they provide:

GOTAGAFP2025 - 1,500 Gold, 10x Original Pop Cans, 1x Basic Sticker Pack

- 1,500 Gold, 10x Original Pop Cans, 1x Basic Sticker Pack LOCKLEARFP2025 - 1,500 Gold, 10x Original Pop Cans, 1x Basic Sticker Pack

- 1,500 Gold, 10x Original Pop Cans, 1x Basic Sticker Pack BTRAFP2025 - 1,500 Gold, 10x Original Pop Cans, 1x Basic Sticker Pack

- 1,500 Gold, 10x Original Pop Cans, 1x Basic Sticker Pack FRAGPUNK2025 - 300 Gold, 168x FragPunk Coins, 1x Wild Dawn Sticker Pack

- 300 Gold, 168x FragPunk Coins, 1x Wild Dawn Sticker Pack FRAGPUNKFPS - 1,500 Gold, 100x Lancer Skin Keys

How to redeem FragPunk codes

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: NetEase) (Image credit: NetEase) (Image credit: NetEase)

To redeem codes, you need to:

Press the Escape key on the main menu

Select "Redemption Code" from the list of options

Enter your code (you can copy and paste on PC) and click the confirm button below, using capitalised letters in the field

Claim your rewards in your mailbox in the bottom right corner of the main menu

Given you need to have access to the main menu, you must've completed the short tutorial before you can redeem any codes. You'll be thrown into this bootcamp automatically when you first launch the game, so it's not too much trouble.

Expired FragPunk codes

These codes have expired and are no longer available:

RECRENTFP2025 – 1,500 Gold, 10x Original Pop Cans, 1x Basic Sticker Pack

SHROUDFP2025 – 1,500 Gold, 10x Original Pop Cans, 1x Basic Sticker Pack

TENZFP2025 – 1,500 Gold, 10x Original Pop Cans, 1x Basic Sticker Pack

While some of these codes could be reissued in the future, chances are you've missed out on these free rewards for good. Luckily, new codes are still being released, so keep your eyes out.