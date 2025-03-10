All FragPunk codes and how to redeem them
Redeem these codes to bag some free loot before they expire.
If you want to stock up on Gold, Original Pop Cans (FragPunk's loot boxes), stickers, and more of FragPunk's endless, honestly confusing list of collectibles and currencies without putting in the hours, then you'll need to redeem FragPunk codes. These codes are a great way of getting free goodies in the stylish hero shooter, and all you need to do is enter some basic codes. Pretty sweet deal, right?
Keep in mind that these FragPunk codes won't stick around forever. In fact, there's already a pile of expired codes that you might've missed out on. Below you'll find all the active codes, plus details on how to redeem them.
Active FragPunk codes
Here are all the codes you can currently redeem and the rewards they provide:
- GOTAGAFP2025 - 1,500 Gold, 10x Original Pop Cans, 1x Basic Sticker Pack
- LOCKLEARFP2025 - 1,500 Gold, 10x Original Pop Cans, 1x Basic Sticker Pack
- BTRAFP2025 - 1,500 Gold, 10x Original Pop Cans, 1x Basic Sticker Pack
- FRAGPUNK2025 - 300 Gold, 168x FragPunk Coins, 1x Wild Dawn Sticker Pack
- FRAGPUNKFPS - 1,500 Gold, 100x Lancer Skin Keys
How to redeem FragPunk codes
To redeem codes, you need to:
- Press the Escape key on the main menu
- Select "Redemption Code" from the list of options
- Enter your code (you can copy and paste on PC) and click the confirm button below, using capitalised letters in the field
- Claim your rewards in your mailbox in the bottom right corner of the main menu
Given you need to have access to the main menu, you must've completed the short tutorial before you can redeem any codes. You'll be thrown into this bootcamp automatically when you first launch the game, so it's not too much trouble.
Expired FragPunk codes
These codes have expired and are no longer available:
- RECRENTFP2025 – 1,500 Gold, 10x Original Pop Cans, 1x Basic Sticker Pack
- SHROUDFP2025 – 1,500 Gold, 10x Original Pop Cans, 1x Basic Sticker Pack
- TENZFP2025 – 1,500 Gold, 10x Original Pop Cans, 1x Basic Sticker Pack
While some of these codes could be reissued in the future, chances are you've missed out on these free rewards for good. Luckily, new codes are still being released, so keep your eyes out.
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
