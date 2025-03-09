Doom: The Dark Ages won't end with the Slayer in a coffin waiting for the start of Doom 2016: 'That would mean that we couldn't tell any more medieval stories'

News
By
published

It sounds like this prequel isn't a total bummer.

The Doomslayer in armor
(Image credit: id Software)

Talking to Doom: The Dark Ages game director Hugo Martin and producer Marty Stratton for the cover story of PC Gamer's upcoming print issue 408 (396 in the US), I had to ask what they thought about "the prequel problem."

Doom 2016 begins with the Slayer locked in a coffin with all his friends long-dead, and Doom Eternal goes into greater detail sketching out how heroically tragic the Slayer's Night Sentinel buddies were. Won't this story wind up being a big 'ole Halo Reach-style bummer?

But Stratton and Martin were willing to reveal a surprising detail about The Dark Ages' ending: It won't conclude with the Slayer locked in that coffin, and may leave the door open for future prequel stories.

"Not yet," Martin said of the Slayer getting locked away. "I mean, that would end the Dark Ages, the medieval chapter of the Doom saga. This is kind of like the Chronicles of the Slayer.

So if we took it all the way to that point, then that would mean that we couldn't tell any more medieval stories. And I'm not announcing projects or anything other than to just say it's better to leave it open."

Doom: The Dark Ages screnshot

The Dragon better not get hurt. (Image credit: id Software)

Martin may not have committed to announcing Doom: The Darker Ages, but he made it clear that id at the very least has follow-up story DLC planned along the lines of Doom Eternal's The Ancient Gods: "We do have a DLC and things like that, so it won't⁠—I'm not giving away spoilers⁠—but it doesn't end with him [in the coffin]."

"The story is that they collapsed a building on top of him and then put him inside of that sarcophagus that we find him in at the beginning of 2016," said Martin. "And this game doesn't end that way."

Whether or not id wants to do another full-fat Doom sequel in this era of the timeline, we wouldn't be playing that game until the 2030s given modern development lead times.

But the studio sounds committed to this vision of medieval, dark fantasy-infused Doom as more than just a one-off. Now that I know how The Dark Ages doesn't end, it actually really opens up the possibilities and stakes of its story.

Doom: The Dark Ages will release on May 15, but before that, you can check out my full interview with Martin and Stratton in issue 408/396 of PC Gamer's print magazine, coming soon. We also discussed the game's arsenal and how it follows up Eternal's infamous Marauder.

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

TOPICS
Ted Litchfield
Associate Editor

Ted has been thinking about PC games and bothering anyone who would listen with his thoughts on them ever since he booted up his sister's copy of Neverwinter Nights on the family computer. He is obsessed with all things CRPG and CRPG-adjacent, but has also covered esports, modding, and rare game collecting. When he's not playing or writing about games, you can find Ted lifting weights on his back porch.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Doomslayer pointing a large gun at a larger demon
'I like making Doom games': Doom: The Dark Ages won't be the end, says director Hugo Martin
Doom: The Dark Ages art
Doom: The Dark Ages is overhauling Glory Kills so you can 'transition from melee strikes to guns to shield play to an execution' without interrupting your demonslaying momentum
Doom: The Dark Ages with original Doomguy&#039;s head Photoshopped on top
Doom: The Dark Ages' 'iron tank' gameplay takes things back to the very beginning: 'It feels more like classic Doom than any game we've made up to this point'
zoomed in concept art of the Agadon Hunter, a new enemy appearing in Doom: The Dark Ages.
Doom: The Dark Ages already sneakily revealed its 'new Marauder,' and the devs hope he'll be just as challenging, but a little less frustrating
Doom: The Dark Ages trailer
Doom: The Dark Ages is out in just 4 months, with 'a grounded combat system with an emphasis on power over the acrobatics of Doom Eternal'
Doom: The Dark Ages art
'I think only the shotguns are the same,' says Doom: The Dark Ages director, otherwise the guns are brand-new or significantly transformed
Latest in FPS
The Doomslayer in armor
Doom: The Dark Ages won't end with the Slayer in a coffin waiting for the start of Doom 2016: 'That would mean that we couldn't tell any more medieval stories'
Doom: The Dark Ages art
'I think only the shotguns are the same,' says Doom: The Dark Ages director, otherwise the guns are brand-new or significantly transformed
zoomed in concept art of the Agadon Hunter, a new enemy appearing in Doom: The Dark Ages.
Doom: The Dark Ages already sneakily revealed its 'new Marauder,' and the devs hope he'll be just as challenging, but a little less frustrating
Doom: The Dark Ages art
The sickest gun from Doom: The Dark Ages' trailer is called the 'Skullcrusher' and does such horrible things to demons, the game's lead dev boasts id has 'the best gore in the industry'
the next battlefield
Battlefield playtest gameplay is leaking all over the internet, and fans seem cautiously but genuinely excited: 'Okay, we might be back'
Battlefield: Bad Company 2
Battlefield: Bad Company 2's director had big plans for a third entry in the series, with your squad reuniting for an impossible mission amid a war between Russia and the US over Alaska
Latest in News
The Doomslayer in armor
Doom: The Dark Ages won't end with the Slayer in a coffin waiting for the start of Doom 2016: 'That would mean that we couldn't tell any more medieval stories'
Path of Exile 2 showing the Warbringer ascendancy class bludgeoning his way through a pack of hyenas
Path of Exile 2 speedrunner dominates official race with the game's 'worst' class
Atomfall screenshot
Rebellion CEO puts the studio's recent avoidance of layoffs down to control of scope and cost: 'Sometimes we say, guys, this game's too big'
Pixel-art portraits of Astarion and Shadowheart against a seasonal backdrop of Stardew Valley
The Baldur's Gate 3 mod for Stardew Valley is out, so here's another opportunity to romance Astarion
Doom: The Dark Ages art
'I think only the shotguns are the same,' says Doom: The Dark Ages director, otherwise the guns are brand-new or significantly transformed
Fortnite jacked Peter Griffin
Parents are suing Epic over Fortnite item shop 'FOMO' timers they say are inaccurate and manipulative
More about fps
Battlefield: Bad Company 2

Battlefield: Bad Company 2's director had big plans for a third entry in the series, with your squad reuniting for an impossible mission amid a war between Russia and the US over Alaska
Doom: The Dark Ages art

'I think only the shotguns are the same,' says Doom: The Dark Ages director, otherwise the guns are brand-new or significantly transformed
Path of Exile 2 showing the Warbringer ascendancy class bludgeoning his way through a pack of hyenas

Path of Exile 2 speedrunner dominates official race with the game's 'worst' class
See more latest
Most Popular
Path of Exile 2 showing the Warbringer ascendancy class bludgeoning his way through a pack of hyenas
Path of Exile 2 speedrunner dominates official race with the game's 'worst' class
Wearing a hazmat suit, a Rust player proudly holds up a freshly cooked pie, foregrounded by a table covered with pies and a large pumpkin on the left.
Rust's crafting update gives the survival sim real-time food cooking and pies to rival Monster Hunter, but the tastiest treat is the ability to make and throw 'bee grenades'
Battlefield: Bad Company 2
Battlefield: Bad Company 2's director had big plans for a third entry in the series, with your squad reuniting for an impossible mission amid a war between Russia and the US over Alaska
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 celebrates 7 years of rat bashing with a new versus map and double XP for all players, but its hotly anticipated weapon pack 'won't be coming out this year'
A city from 1800
One of the best city builders of the last decade is currently 90% off on Steam
Company of Heroes 3
Company of Heroes 3 is free to try and 50% off, so it's the best time to check out the beefy 2.0 overhaul
Atomfall screenshot
Rebellion CEO puts the studio's recent avoidance of layoffs down to control of scope and cost: 'Sometimes we say, guys, this game's too big'
Wordle today being played on a phone
Today's Wordle answer for Sunday, March 9
Pixel-art portraits of Astarion and Shadowheart against a seasonal backdrop of Stardew Valley
The Baldur's Gate 3 mod for Stardew Valley is out, so here's another opportunity to romance Astarion
Doom: The Dark Ages art
'I think only the shotguns are the same,' says Doom: The Dark Ages director, otherwise the guns are brand-new or significantly transformed