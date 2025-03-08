Doom: The Dark Ages already sneakily revealed its 'new Marauder,' and the devs hope he'll be just as challenging, but a little less frustrating

News
By
published

He's all about parrying instead of weapon switching.

zoomed in concept art of the Agadon Hunter, a new enemy appearing in Doom: The Dark Ages.
(Image credit: id Software)

Speaking to Doom: The Dark Ages project director Hugo Martin and producer Marty Stratton for our upcoming print issue 408 (396 in the US), I had to ask about the Marauder.

This infamous miniboss in Doom Eternal split the player base, with some loving its next-level challenge, while others decried it as an unwelcome difficulty spike. With The Dark Ages' equivalent enemy, Martin and Stratton hope to offer a similarly memorable challenge that doesn't catch players off-guard to the same extent.

In-game shot of the doom slayer facing down an Agadon hunter on an open battlefield in Doom: The Dark Ages

(Image credit: id Software)

"The Agadon Hunter is the new Marauder," Martin said when I asked him about the big guy from The Dark Ages' trailers, revealing the new enemy's name in the process.

He makes a memorable impression, a big, beefy demon dude with a fur cape, shield, and Darth Maul-but-analogue double-ended sword. He's Capra Demon-coded, looking like one of those non-plot-critical FromSoftware bosses who still manages to traumatize the player base.

"He's not based on the Marauder. He's not like, 'Big Marauder,' it's Dark Ages, so it's very different," Martin clarified. "But he's similar in that a lot of the bosses they'll challenge you in different ways. It's all about pushing: parry, dodging and weaving between projectiles.

Concept art of the Agadon Hunter, a large enemy carrying a shield and double bladed sword, in Doom: The Dark Ages

(Image credit: id Software)

"We take everything that you've been doing in the game up to that point. It's like it's exam time, everything else is a quiz. When you get to the boss, it's the final exam."

Marin described the Agadon Hunter as having combo attacks that we'll have to parry in sequence with the Slayer's fancy new shield⁠. Martin expressed a love and admiration for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in our conversation, and The Dark Ages' parry system sounds very similar to that game.

Hold up your shield to block, and if you time it to within the first few frames of the animation, you'll execute an enemy-weakening parry move. To continue the metaphor, the way Martin described the Hunter's moveset reminded me of late-game Sekiro bosses like the Long Arm Centipedes or Lone Shadows.

And that sounds like a key difference between the Hunter and the Marauder, what you're asked to do to defeat it. Martin believes that players "don't mind a good challenge," and that the Marauder's minor controversy came more from how it was introduced and explained to players, rather than its sheer mechanical difficulty.

"I watch a lot of people play," said Martin, "And I think pretty consistently it's people who didn't understand what to do that got frustrated. People who got it, they didn't mind as much. They appreciated the challenge."

"When I think about the Marauder," Martin said, "Much of what he was asking you to do, the core of what he was asking you to do, in terms of shooting him and faltering him during those windows, you hadn't really done much of that in the game up to that point.

"So when the Agadon Hunter shows up, or many bosses, everything he asks you to do. You've been doing the whole game."

Best of the best

The Dark Urge, from Baldur's Gate 3, looks towards his accursed claws with self-disdain.

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

2025 games: Upcoming releases
Best PC games: All-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

If all goes as planned, the Hunter's parrying-centric challenge will be better-ingrained in our muscle memory by the time we're throwing down with him. That also ties in with a wider initiative for The Dark Ages overall: A core gameplay mechanic that's meant to be more intuitive than Eternal's weapon quick-switching.

"You shouldn't be fighting the controls," Martin said at a press preview ahead of Doom: The Dark Ages' developer direct trailer in January, "You should be fighting the bad guys."

To that end, the new game is focused more on combos between its new shield, melee weapons, and the guns rather than between individual firearms like in Doom Eternal. And we won't have long to find out how it all feels in the hand: Doom: The Dark Ages will launch on May 15.

Ahead of that, you can check out my full interview with Martin and Stratton in the upcoming issue 408/396 of PC Gamer's print magazine. We also discussed The Dark Ages' crazy new weapons, like the one that's constantly chewing up skulls and spitting the shards at enemies.

TOPICS
Ted Litchfield
Associate Editor

Ted has been thinking about PC games and bothering anyone who would listen with his thoughts on them ever since he booted up his sister's copy of Neverwinter Nights on the family computer. He is obsessed with all things CRPG and CRPG-adjacent, but has also covered esports, modding, and rare game collecting. When he's not playing or writing about games, you can find Ted lifting weights on his back porch.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Doom: The Dark Ages art
After Doom Eternal's intense acrobatics, Doom: The Dark Ages will focus on simplified, ergonomic controls: 'You shouldn't be fighting the controls, you should be fighting the bad guys'
Doom: The Dark Ages art
Doom: The Dark Ages is overhauling Glory Kills so you can 'transition from melee strikes to guns to shield play to an execution' without interrupting your demonslaying momentum
Doom: The Dark Ages with original Doomguy&#039;s head Photoshopped on top
Doom: The Dark Ages' 'iron tank' gameplay takes things back to the very beginning: 'It feels more like classic Doom than any game we've made up to this point'
Doom: The Dark Ages trailer
Doom: The Dark Ages is out in just 4 months, with 'a grounded combat system with an emphasis on power over the acrobatics of Doom Eternal'
Doom: The Dark Ages art
The sickest gun from Doom: The Dark Ages' trailer is called the 'Skullcrusher' and does such horrible things to demons, the game's lead dev boasts id has 'the best gore in the industry'
Doomslayer pointing a large gun at a larger demon
'I like making Doom games': Doom: The Dark Ages won't be the end, says director Hugo Martin
Latest in FPS
zoomed in concept art of the Agadon Hunter, a new enemy appearing in Doom: The Dark Ages.
Doom: The Dark Ages already sneakily revealed its 'new Marauder,' and the devs hope he'll be just as challenging, but a little less frustrating
Doom: The Dark Ages art
The sickest gun from Doom: The Dark Ages' trailer is called the 'Skullcrusher' and does such horrible things to demons, the game's lead dev boasts id has 'the best gore in the industry'
the next battlefield
Battlefield playtest gameplay is leaking all over the internet, and fans seem cautiously but genuinely excited: 'Okay, we might be back'
Killing Floor 3 screenshot
Following a disastrous beta test, Killing Floor 3 is delayed less than three weeks before launch: 'We've realized we missed the mark'
An enemy druid dodges a stab from the player.
As a Stalker sicko, the 2 hours I just spent with Atomfall have made it one of my most-anticipated games this year
Robocop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business screenshot
Robocop: Rogue City is getting a 'standalone expansion' that sounds an awful lot like The Raid
Latest in News
zoomed in concept art of the Agadon Hunter, a new enemy appearing in Doom: The Dark Ages.
Doom: The Dark Ages already sneakily revealed its 'new Marauder,' and the devs hope he'll be just as challenging, but a little less frustrating
Doom: The Dark Ages art
The sickest gun from Doom: The Dark Ages' trailer is called the 'Skullcrusher' and does such horrible things to demons, the game's lead dev boasts id has 'the best gore in the industry'
Monster Hunter Wilds palico
The next Monster Hunter Wilds update is set to launch on March 10 and will ensure that when you chop off monster parts, the right monster parts get chopped off
A pack of real life Balatro cards.
The official Balatro Timeline documents the history of 2024's biggest game as its developer went from 'obsessed' with making it to 'shocked' at the reception
the next battlefield
Battlefield playtest gameplay is leaking all over the internet, and fans seem cautiously but genuinely excited: 'Okay, we might be back'
Milla Jovovovovovich pointing a sawed-off shotgun at something offscreen, presumably a monster or zombie or something
The Resident Evil movie reboot bidding war is over, and the winner is… Sony, who did every one of those other pretty terrible Resident Evil movies
More about fps
Doom: The Dark Ages art

The sickest gun from Doom: The Dark Ages' trailer is called the 'Skullcrusher' and does such horrible things to demons, the game's lead dev boasts id has 'the best gore in the industry'
the next battlefield

Battlefield playtest gameplay is leaking all over the internet, and fans seem cautiously but genuinely excited: 'Okay, we might be back'
Obenseuer

This brutalist life sim gave me a free tenement block to renovate, but my mushroom addiction kept getting in the way
See more latest
Most Popular
People swimming in a pool and lying on floats
Planet Coaster 2's spring roadmap splashes down, with 'round-bottomed flumes' coming in March and buildable restaurants arriving in April
Pac-Man at E3 2005
Bandai Namco will celebrate Pac-Man's 45th birthday with museum displays, live experiences, and an official cookbook featuring 'a maze of imaginative recipes'
A bird&#039;s eye view of a nuclear bomb detonating in Ara: History Untold.
Microsoft's Civilization 7 competitor escalates tensions with Firaxis' embattled 4X, announcing that nukes are coming with its impending diplomacy update
Wordle answers
Today's Wordle answer for Saturday, March 8
Doom: The Dark Ages art
The sickest gun from Doom: The Dark Ages' trailer is called the 'Skullcrusher' and does such horrible things to demons, the game's lead dev boasts id has 'the best gore in the industry'
Monster Hunter Wilds palico
The next Monster Hunter Wilds update is set to launch on March 10 and will ensure that when you chop off monster parts, the right monster parts get chopped off
A pack of real life Balatro cards.
The official Balatro Timeline documents the history of 2024's biggest game as its developer went from 'obsessed' with making it to 'shocked' at the reception
the next battlefield
Battlefield playtest gameplay is leaking all over the internet, and fans seem cautiously but genuinely excited: 'Okay, we might be back'
Milla Jovovovovovich pointing a sawed-off shotgun at something offscreen, presumably a monster or zombie or something
The Resident Evil movie reboot bidding war is over, and the winner is… Sony, who did every one of those other pretty terrible Resident Evil movies
Judge Dredd promotional image in Warzone
Half-a-dozen 2000AD games were in the works before fizzling out: 'The games you get to see are a tiny representative of the number that get started—sadly'