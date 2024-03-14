You won't need to propose to Elden Ring's heretical moon witch to wield her legendary sword—$500 will do just fine

Panda Studio has opened preorders for a resin replica of the Elden Ring sword Ranni bestows upon Tarnished near the end of her long questline. It's about 5 feet long and is painted to mimic the frosty blue glow that it takes on when you power it up in the game.

The Dark Moon Greatsword is far superior to the generic sword FromSoft sent to Let Me Solo Her. This thing is a Carian heirloom only gifted by queens to their spouses. It's sacred–at least in the lore—and is surely worth more than the $459 price tag it has on We Are Anime Collectors (and a few other sites).

There are two versions to buy: one meant to hang on a wall and one meant to be in the hands of Ranni's dear consort. I've seen the Elden Ring Steam achievement stats, there are thousands of us who saw Ranni's quest all the way to the end, and there are plenty of FromSoft fans who love every version of this moon sword it puts into its games. Now's your chance to buy one of the best looking replicas I've seen.

The video zooms in on the beautiful leaf pattern that runs up the length of the blade, a feature I actually never noticed in the game. While I think I'll always be partial to Dark Souls' version of this sword, the extra details on the one in Elden Ring probably look way better as a real weapon.

Stick to the video and the first few promo images though. Panda Studio did some questionable Photoshop work of a man with a wolf head (Blaidd?) holding the sword and another one with Ranni's head. The product description says nothing about it causing you to evolve into an alpha wolf or a moon witch; at best it will turn you into some kind of malformed horse beast like this guy.

We Are Anime Collectors says it doesn't expect to ship the sword until the third or fourth quarter of 2024. It's a bit of a wait, but you'll have Elden Ring's big expansion Shadow of the Erdtree on June 21 to keep you busy.