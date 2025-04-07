The mechs of BattleTech will finally fight some proper kaiju in its first-ever spinoff alternate universe

News
By published

BattleTech: Gothic will have its own mini-line of miniatures and games.

BattleTech: Gothic board game
(Image credit: Catalyst Game Labs)

Tabletop wargame BattleTech is getting its first real alternate universe in its 40 year history, and it's a pretty obvious one: If you have a giant robot, well, why should it not fight a giant monster?

BattleTech: Gothic is an alternate timeline for the world of BattleTech, one where endless and unrestricted warfare among the great houses of the Inner Sphere has led to a scorched human landscape stalked not just by giant mechs, but by Abominations—"horrible creatures of amalgamated flesh and steel."

The world of Gothic will be familiar to BattleTech fans, though changed. It has the same Inner Sphere setting but with the names just a bit altered and the cultures twisted by the horrors of continual warfare—in a way, it seems like this world of BattleTech has been consumed by unrestricted warfare in the way that the default BattleTech setting's noble space-pilots have set up their entire society to avoid.

The first big product release will be some pretty nifty spike-and-organic-bits versions of classic battlemechs in a starter box for Gothic. They're pretty suitable for what you'd imagine them to be: Grimmer, more stylized versions of the smoother military machines that hit the field in a normal BattleTech game. Presumably some models of full-on, not just hybrid-mech-looking, Abominations are coming in a future release.

"BattleTech: Gothic is the first release of the Continuum Series. With these releases, we aim to explore different versions of what the BattleTech universe could have been. The creative minds behind BattleTech and especially Gothic have plenty of ideas and we can’t wait to share them in the future," says developer Catalyst Game Labs.

The world of BattleTech: Gothic is spearheaded by Herbert A. Beas II, an author who has been involved with BattleTech books in one form or another since the late 1990s.

You can learn more about BattleTech Gothic on Catalyst Game Labs' website and download a lore primer on its world via Facebook.

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Jonathan Bolding
Contributor

Jon Bolding is a games writer and critic with an extensive background in strategy games. When he's not on his PC, he can be found playing every tabletop game under the sun.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about board games
The Tomb Raider: The Crypt of Chronos board game

The Tomb Raider board game will let you shoot dogs while sitting around the kitchen table at last
The veteran, ogryn, and psyker from Darktide: The Miniatures Game

I wish Darktide's progression mechanics were as straightforward as the miniatures game
Quake 2 enemy zoomed in with blood spatter

Microsoft unveils AI-generated demo 'inspired' by Quake 2 that runs worse than Doom on a calculator, made me nauseous, and demanded untold dollars, energy, and research to make
See more latest
Most Popular
Quake 2 enemy zoomed in with blood spatter
Microsoft unveils AI-generated demo 'inspired' by Quake 2 that runs worse than Doom on a calculator, made me nauseous, and demanded untold dollars, energy, and research to make
Sultan&#039;s Game screenshot
You really should play Sultan's Game, a beautiful, cruel card shuffler which launched on Steam recently
A screenshot of game jam submission Blade &amp; Wheel. A character wielding a sword awaits input from the user interface, a &quot;wheel&quot; on which the words &quot;cower, &quot;attack,&quot; &quot;attack,&quot; or &quot;struggle&quot; are arranged.
That game jam based on Oblivion's terrible persuasion wheel actually produced some good, weird ideas
Concept art of Shodan
The rights to one of the greatest PC games of all time languished in the vault of a Midwestern insurance firm until a frustrated player bugged them about a re-release, 'But they asked me if I wanted to do System Shock 3'
Concept art showing one of Against the Storm&#039;s anthropomorphic bat citizens on the left, and various bat-themed building designs on the right.
Superb city-builder Against the Storm will round off its roster with a DLC of bats, who 'take pride in enduring what breaks others and cannot stand being favored'
A man wearing armour made of road signs stands in a shack surrounded by ruined storage items in Rust.
In 'a bit of an experiment' Rust's latest update makes softcore mode even softer, and some changes may be brought over 'to the vanilla game in future'
Pacific Drive Endless Expeditions spring 2025 update trailer still - a sexy, tricked-out 1980s station wagon being blasted with magic healing electricity
Pacific Drive's 'largest ever' update adds endless expeditions to the vehicular survival game, but it's a big change to how saving works that has me pondering a reinstall
raphael
Dishonored and Prey's director says 'I could see myself working on Dishonored 3 right now' but the chances of that happening is in the realms of 'science fiction'
Indiepocalypse #63 cover detail
Party with wizards and get stuck in a Medusa timeloop in Indiepocalypse's latest anthology of unusual games
Wordle today being played on a phone
Today's Wordle answer for Sunday, April 6