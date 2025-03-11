BlizzCon 2025 isn't happening, meaning the event will miss its 20th anniversary, but it will return in 2026 to 'meaningfully elevate this iconic celebration'

News
By
published

It's the second year running Blizzard's event hasn't happened.

Photo of BlizzCon 2023 main stage
(Image credit: Blizzard)

It's good news and bad news for Blizzard fans. The bad news is that BlizzCon is skipping 2025, making it the second year running the convention hasn't transpired, and the fifth time since 2020 that BlizzCon had not held a live event. The good news is that BlizzCon is definitely happening in 2026, with Blizzard providing dates, a location, and even a few details.

BlizzCon 2026 will be held on September 12 and 13, with the event taking place at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. In a press release, Blizzard provided a brief summary of what attendees can expect next year.

"For 2026, alongside BlizzCon staples like Opening Ceremony, in-depth panels, the Darkmoon Faire, friendly competition, hands-on gameplay, and more, we aim to meaningfully elevate this iconic celebration and create an unforgettable experience."

Blizzard doesn't provide a reason as to why BlizzCon 2025, which would have been the event's 20th anniversary, isn't happening. It didn't offer much explanation for last year's literal non-event either, but it did at least say at the time that the decision "was not made lightly" and clarified that the choice was made internally, and not at the behest of Blizzard's then new owner Microsoft.

Indeed, BlizzCon's recent history is pretty patchy. The event was last held properly in 2023, taking place in November that year. Prior to that, the last live BlizzCon occurred in 2019: 2020's event was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic, while 2021 tried to replace the convention with a free online event called BlizzConline. A similar virtual affair was planned for 2022, but the civil rights lawsuit filed against Activision Blizzard in 2021 led to the company putting BlizzCon "on pause".

While the details about the 2026 event are still fairly slim, there's an SXSW panel featuring Blizzard president Johanna Faries occurring in just a couple of hours' time, so there's a chance more specifics may be revealed shortly.

Diablo 4 boss loot tablesDiablo 4 resplendent sparksDiablo 4 unique itemsDiablo 4 Altar of Lilith locationsBest RPGs

Diablo 4 boss loot tables: Who drops what?
Diablo 4 resplendent sparks: Save for Mythics
Diablo 4 unique items: Endgame gear
Diablo 4 Altar of Lilith locations: Every altar
Best RPGs: The greatest you can play now

Rick Lane
Contributor

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Diablo 4 screenshot
Diablo 4's second expansion won't be out until 2026
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - JUNE 25: IOC Vice President Ng Ser Miang delivers a speech during the closing ceremony on day four of the Olympic Esports Week at Suntec Singapore Convention &amp; Exhibition Centre on June 25, 2023 in Singapore. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
The IOC says 'discussions are still ongoing,' but it sounds like the first-ever Olympic Esports Games may be delayed, possibly until 2027
Overwatch 2 hero Venture peering into the distance with a grin on their face
Overwatch 2 prepares to share 'Groundbreaking PvP gameplay changes,' and players can't decide whether this means we're getting 6v6 back or skill trees
iicon - Interactive Innovation Conference logo
The organizers of E3 announce a new event called iicon, but it's not open to the public and you probably don't want to go anyway
Best space games on PC
EVE lays out a busy 2025 focusing on player customization and fan-favorite events
The G-Man looking at the camera.
8 bold gaming predictions for 2025
Latest in Games
Gallywix wears an uneasy smile as he&#039;s confronted by Xal&#039;atath in WoW: The War Within.
World of Warcraft guild uses exploits to get world 'first' on the game's new raid, gets banned, puts its name backwards and does it again
Photo of BlizzCon 2023 main stage
BlizzCon 2025 isn't happening, meaning the event will miss its 20th anniversary, but it will return in 2026 to 'meaningfully elevate this iconic celebration'
Shohei Ohtani wearing Samurai Shohei outfit in Fortnite
The best baseball player alive is coming to Fortnite, and so is his dog
Mech in dry dock with person standing on catwalk underneath
How long can a live service game last? Theoretically, 'forever,' says Mecha Break developer: 'The last game I was in charge of has been alive and well for 16 years'
A vampire with a dark castle and swarms of bats in the background.
We need to decide on a genre name for Vampire Survivors-like games before a really terrible one sticks
Project C4 teaser still
It's another day of Disco Elysium-related announcements trying to kneecap each other: Studio ZA/UM has put out a teaser for its first new game since 2019, and it's not Disco Elysium 2
Latest in News
Gallywix wears an uneasy smile as he&#039;s confronted by Xal&#039;atath in WoW: The War Within.
World of Warcraft guild uses exploits to get world 'first' on the game's new raid, gets banned, puts its name backwards and does it again
Photo of BlizzCon 2023 main stage
BlizzCon 2025 isn't happening, meaning the event will miss its 20th anniversary, but it will return in 2026 to 'meaningfully elevate this iconic celebration'
Shohei Ohtani wearing Samurai Shohei outfit in Fortnite
The best baseball player alive is coming to Fortnite, and so is his dog
Mech in dry dock with person standing on catwalk underneath
How long can a live service game last? Theoretically, 'forever,' says Mecha Break developer: 'The last game I was in charge of has been alive and well for 16 years'
A computer screen with program code warning of a detected malware script program. 3d illustration
Coder faces 10 years' jailtime for creating a 'kill switch' that screwed-up his employers' systems when he was laid off
Project C4 teaser still
It's another day of Disco Elysium-related announcements trying to kneecap each other: Studio ZA/UM has put out a teaser for its first new game since 2019, and it's not Disco Elysium 2
More about games
Gallywix wears an uneasy smile as he&#039;s confronted by Xal&#039;atath in WoW: The War Within.

World of Warcraft guild uses exploits to get world 'first' on the game's new raid, gets banned, puts its name backwards and does it again
Shohei Ohtani wearing Samurai Shohei outfit in Fortnite

The best baseball player alive is coming to Fortnite, and so is his dog
Gallywix wears an uneasy smile as he&#039;s confronted by Xal&#039;atath in WoW: The War Within.

World of Warcraft guild uses exploits to get world 'first' on the game's new raid, gets banned, puts its name backwards and does it again
See more latest
Most Popular
Gallywix wears an uneasy smile as he&#039;s confronted by Xal&#039;atath in WoW: The War Within.
World of Warcraft guild uses exploits to get world 'first' on the game's new raid, gets banned, puts its name backwards and does it again
Shohei Ohtani wearing Samurai Shohei outfit in Fortnite
The best baseball player alive is coming to Fortnite, and so is his dog
Mech in dry dock with person standing on catwalk underneath
How long can a live service game last? Theoretically, 'forever,' says Mecha Break developer: 'The last game I was in charge of has been alive and well for 16 years'
A red Porsche spaceship in front of a red planet
Naughty Dog's next game is definitely steering clear of controversy: 'Let's do something that people won't care as much about. Let's make a game about faith and religion'
A computer screen with program code warning of a detected malware script program. 3d illustration
Coder faces 10 years' jailtime for creating a 'kill switch' that screwed-up his employers' systems when he was laid off
Cyberpunk upscaling
New modder tool makes it easier than ever to swap AMD's FSR 4 scaling for Nvidia's DLSS or Intel's XeSS and vice versa
The PCIe slot on an Asus ROG Strix B850-F Gaming WiFi motherboard, showing the Q-release latch for GPUs.
Gigabyte seemingly mocks Asus' recent Q-release debacle with a video swapping out an RTX 5070 Ti 100 times
Project C4 teaser still
It's another day of Disco Elysium-related announcements trying to kneecap each other: Studio ZA/UM has put out a teaser for its first new game since 2019, and it's not Disco Elysium 2
A goblin wizard, holding a dice, and a dice with a goblin wizard holding a dice placed within it.
If you've ever wanted to trap your D&D character in dice like a fly in amber, 3,700+ people are paying Hero Forge close to $400,000 in Kickstarter funds for the pleasure
Inzoi - A Zoi with blonde hair and blue eyes wears a cardigan and smiles in a gaming room
'I was recklessly brave to even think about creating a game of this scale': Inzoi director admits he now sees 'why so few companies have attempted to develop a life simulation game'