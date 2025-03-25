Assassin's Creed Shadows is a hit and Steam played a 'significant role' in that: 27% of activations were on PC and it's the 2nd-biggest AC launch of all time

News
By published

Just call that Guillemot's Ambition.

Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows change seasons - An upper-body shot of Yasuke looking cheerfully up into the distance.
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Gamers only want one thing: to put an end to the Warring States period and unify Japan beneath the wise consulship of Lord Nobunaga Oda, the Demon King of the Sixth Heaven. Or they might want to kill Oda, actually. I'm not sure. Depends on the game.

Either way, Assassin's Creed Shadows is, per data seen by VGC, the second-biggest Assassin's Creed launch of all time behind AC Valhalla, and it's in no small part down to PC gamers. A full 27% of the game's "Activations" happened on our platform of choice, though it's worth bearing in mind that doesn't translate to 27% of sales. Ubi uses the word activations because it presumably encompasses people playing the game via their Ubisoft+ subs.

More intriguingly, the data says that Ubisoft's return to Steam has paid dividends. AC Shadows is the first major Ubi game to launch concurrently on Steam in six years. Turns out, people like that: Steam played "a significant role" in Shadows' stonking PC performance.

As precisely the kind of idiot who will buy games (on sale) on Steam that I already own on other platforms just so I can keep all my stuff on the same digital shelf, I'm not too surprised. People sure are loyal to Valve's storefront, myself included.

You might think that coming second to the previous game in the series puts a little bit of a damper on celebrations, but it's worth bearing in mind that Valhalla released in November 2020.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Thinkin' 'bout having some ambitions. (Image credit: Ubisoft)

For one thing, November is just a juicier sales period in general, but more significantly this was right in the thick of the Covid-19 lockdowns, when we were all desperate for something to do and Valhalla's ludicrously huge open world seemed like just the ticket. Given we're all allowed to touch grass again now, Shadows managing to catch up to Ubisoft's Viking sim seems like nothing to sniff at.

Now, whether it's all been enough to pull Ubisoft out of the spiral of cancellations, poor finances, layoffs, and CEO Yves Guillemot jamming his foot all the way into his mouth remains to be seen, but there's no question it's a win for a company that was desperately in need of one.

And hey, Shadows deserves it. In our Assassin's Creed Shadows review, PCG's Morgan Park scored the game a healthy 80%, praising it as a "stealth action buffet" with "surprisingly great combat," even if the story was a little rote.

AC Shadows reviewBest AC Shadows weaponsBest AC Shadows armourBest AC Shadows skillsAC Shadows scoutsAC Shadows rationsAC Shadows Shadow Projects

AC Shadows review: Late bloomer
Best AC Shadows weapons: Superior firepower
Best AC Shadows armour: The best threads
Best AC Shadows skills: Level up
AC Shadows scouts: Get more trusty recons
AC Shadows rations: Get more healing items
AC Shadows Shadow Projects: Free loot

TOPICS
Joshua Wolens
Joshua Wolens
News Writer

One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Naoe and Yasuke pose against the backdrop of a burning building.
After Ubi came crawlin' back to Steam, Assassin's Creed Shadows blasts past a million players in under 24 hours and has already smashed Valhalla's player record
assassin&#039;s creed shadows protector&#039;s armor
Assassin's Creed Shadows hits 2 million players, putting it on track to be the series' most successful game yet
assassin&#039;s creed shadow naoe
Despite everything, Assassin's Creed Shadows preorders are 'tracking solidly,' Ubisoft says, 'in line with those of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, the second most successful entry of the franchise'
Image of Yasuke striking an enemy in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
I played 6 hours of Assassin's Creed Shadows, and folks, I think this one was worth the wait
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows change seasons - An upper-body shot of Yasuke looking cheerfully up into the distance.
'This is just the beginning': Assassin's Creed Shadows dev team thanks fans for their support and promises more to come in the future
assassin&#039;s creed shadows review
Assassin's Creed Shadows review
Latest in Assassin's Creed
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows change seasons - An upper-body shot of Yasuke looking cheerfully up into the distance.
Assassin's Creed Shadows is a hit and Steam played a 'significant role' in that: 27% of activations were on PC and it's the 2nd-biggest AC launch of all time
assassin&#039;s creed shadows review
Assassin's Creed Shadows streamer goes viral after confronting whining commenters: 'Normal people don't get upset about this sh***'
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows change seasons - An upper-body shot of Yasuke looking cheerfully up into the distance.
'This is just the beginning': Assassin's Creed Shadows dev team thanks fans for their support and promises more to come in the future
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows allies - A close-up of Yaya smiling after joining the League.
All Assassin's Creed Shadows allies and how to unlock them
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Tea Ceremony answers - Naoe about to sip tea from a bowl.
All Assassin's Creed Shadows Tea Ceremony answers
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows guided exploration - A close-up shot of Naoe with a contemplative expression, inside a dim building.
Assassin's Creed Shadows guided exploration explained
Latest in News
Ragnaros the fire lord, a towering elemental of flame, does battle with players in World of Warcraft Classic.
Blizzard plans to revive WoW Classic Hardcore characters 'at our sole discretion', after DDOS attack puts major streamer guild OnlyFangs in the ground
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows change seasons - An upper-body shot of Yasuke looking cheerfully up into the distance.
Assassin's Creed Shadows is a hit and Steam played a 'significant role' in that: 27% of activations were on PC and it's the 2nd-biggest AC launch of all time
Typing on internet search toolbar: What am I doing?
How a Microsoft exec managed to pitch Microsoft Word through the genius tactic of being able to actually use it in a 'type-off' demanded by clients: 'I was the only one who'd actually been a secretary'
The outlast trials setting
“You just have to make them think this world is real, and this world can hurt you”: The Outlast Trials devs discuss a changing horror genre and an insatiable need for scares
Half-Life wallpaper - Gordon Freeman
Former Valve exec says the company struggled to sell Half-Life until coming up with the ultimate 'one simple trick' of marketing manoeuvres: slapping a 'Game of the Year' sticker on the box
America to the rescue
US pressures Malaysia to stop banned AI chips potentially entering China by monitoring 'every shipment that comes to Malaysia when it involves Nvidia chips'
More about assassins creed
assassin&#039;s creed shadows review

Assassin's Creed Shadows streamer goes viral after confronting whining commenters: 'Normal people don't get upset about this sh***'
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows change seasons - An upper-body shot of Yasuke looking cheerfully up into the distance.

'This is just the beginning': Assassin's Creed Shadows dev team thanks fans for their support and promises more to come in the future
Ragnaros the fire lord, a towering elemental of flame, does battle with players in World of Warcraft Classic.

Blizzard plans to revive WoW Classic Hardcore characters 'at our sole discretion', after DDOS attack puts major streamer guild OnlyFangs in the ground
See more latest
Most Popular
Ragnaros the fire lord, a towering elemental of flame, does battle with players in World of Warcraft Classic.
Blizzard plans to revive WoW Classic Hardcore characters 'at our sole discretion', after DDOS attack puts major streamer guild OnlyFangs in the ground
The outlast trials setting
“You just have to make them think this world is real, and this world can hurt you”: The Outlast Trials devs discuss a changing horror genre and an insatiable need for scares
Orange Pi 5 Plus single board computer
'Is this a practical way to play your Steam games? Nope, not even a little bit.' But getting Steam running on Armbian and a single board computer really is a thing
Typing on internet search toolbar: What am I doing?
How a Microsoft exec managed to pitch Microsoft Word through the genius tactic of being able to actually use it in a 'type-off' demanded by clients: 'I was the only one who'd actually been a secretary'
Half-Life wallpaper - Gordon Freeman
Former Valve exec says the company struggled to sell Half-Life until coming up with the ultimate 'one simple trick' of marketing manoeuvres: slapping a 'Game of the Year' sticker on the box
America to the rescue
US pressures Malaysia to stop banned AI chips potentially entering China by monitoring 'every shipment that comes to Malaysia when it involves Nvidia chips'
Today&#039;s Wordle being played on a phone
Today's Wordle answer for Tuesday, March 25
A person on a snowmobile riding a track in the forest in game Sledders.
Powder enthusiasts seem pretty pleased with new physics-based realistic snowmobile sim Sledders
Civilization 7 Great Britain - Modern Civ art (via YouTube)
As Civilization 7 struggles to keep up with Civ 5 player counts, a new patch is coming tomorrow with still more UI changes and gameplay tweaks
A True Kin knight stands in a ruin in Caves of Qud, flanked by bloodstained furniture and a freshly mortalized corpse.
Despite making a roguelike where you can have countless arms and legs, Caves of Qud's creators say the ideal form is a limbless sphere: 'We started in perfection and only moved farther from God'