The best Qingyi build in Zenless Zone Zero is all about buffing the cyborg cop's impact so she can stun enemies more easily and gain attack through her additional ability. Qingyi may seem like a complicated character, but as with any other stun agent, her role is actually quite simple; smack around enemies until they stop moving so your primary DPS can go to town.

As an electric stunner–who slots perfectly into an ether team with Zhu Yuan and Nicole–Qingyi is a replacement for Anby in many ways, but with the stun damage multiplier that she applies to enemies with her enhanced basic attack, she could also be used in place of Lycaon in a team with Soukaku and Ellen, for example.

I'll explain her best setup in terms of W-Engines and Drive Discs and run through her important stats, plus lower down I'll briefly list what you need to level her up.

ZZZ best Qingyi build

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Qingyi is an electric stun character who has a basic attack that lets her hit enemies continuously with electric damage. As she does, she builds the Flash Connect resource in the top left. When she hits 75, she's able to use her enhanced basic attack, Enchanted Moonlit Blossoms, which applies a stun damage multiplier to enemies via her core passive. Qingyi's EX special attack also deals a big chunk of damage and daze. So, in building her, you'll mainly be looking to buff her impact for those all-important stuns.

W-Engine: Ice-Jade Teapot or Steam Oven

Qingyi's best W-Engine is her S-tier signature Ice-Jade Teapot. This grants a stack of Tea-riffic every time you hit an enemy with a basic attack, providing 0.7 increased impact for eight seconds, stacking up to 30 times. If you have 15 stacks or above and gain another stack, the damage of all squad members is buffed by 20% for 10 seconds. Since Qingyi can continuously hit enemies with the third hit of her basic combo, this is very good for quickly building stacks to buff her impact and stun enemies.

For another S-tier option, you could use Lycaon's The Restrained if you already have it, which stacks a 6% damage and daze increase for basic attacks whenever an attack hits an enemy. If you don't have either, then I recommend Steam Oven, which increases impact by 2% for every ten energy accumulated, stacking up to eight times, with the bonus remaining for a further eight seconds after you consume energy—great if you want to use Qingyi's powerful EX special attack lots.

Lastly, if you have none of the others, you could consider using Anby's Demara Battery Mark II for its 15% electric damage bonus and energy regen from dodge counters or assist attacks.

Drive Discs: Shockstar Disco (four pieces equipped) Swing Jazz (two pieces equipped)

The best Drive Discs for Qingyi are pretty standard for a stun character; four pieces of Shockstar Disco buff her impact and help her apply more daze to enemies for frequent stuns, while two-pieces of Swing Jazz boost energy regen so she can use her skill more. You could swap Swing Jazz in favour of Woodpecker Electro if you want to build her towards crits, but since her main focus is stunning as opposed to primary DPS, you may benefit from using her skill more instead.

In terms of base stats on the Drive Discs, I recommend:

Drive Disc 4: Anomaly proficiency or crit rate

Anomaly proficiency or crit rate Drive Disc 5: Electric damage or energy regen

Electric damage or energy regen Drive Disc 6: Impact

The fourth Drive Disc doesn't have any primary stats that are especially vital for Qingyi, so you could go either crit rate–if you've got a reasonable amount of crit damage/crit care through other sources–or anomaly proficiency, to increase the damage she deals when she applies shock with all her electric damage. In the fifth slot, I recommend either electric damage bonus or energy regen if you're using a W-Engine like Steam Oven which relies on that stat.

Lastly, impact is very important for stun characters, but especially vital for Qingyi since her additional ability buffs her attack by six for each point of impact she has over 120.

For substats, impact is key for the reason mentioned above. The maximum attack bonus is 600, meaning you don't want her impact to be over 220, since there will be no additional benefit. Energy regen is also important so you can use her EX special attack lots, and then crit rate and crit damage if you can build it to a reasonable level, or anomaly proficiency if you'd prefer to enhance any shock she deals.

ZZZ Qingyi promotion materials

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Here's what you'll need to get Qingyi levelled in Zenless Zone Zero:

Stun Certification Seals (Basic, Advanced, and Ruler)

Investigator Logs

You can get Stun Certification Seals through the Combat Simulation activity. Pick Agent Promotion and then Stun Drill for Qingyi. Investigator Logs also come from the same place, you just need to choose Basic Material and then Investigation Specialization instead.

It's worth noting that, similar to previous miHoYo games, you'll need to raise your Inter-Knot reputation in order to gain access to higher character levels. Once you progress far enough, you'll also be able to change what enemies you fight in Combat Simulation to create a custom reward set that'll get you exactly what you need.