All Zenless Zone Zero 1.4 livestream codes

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.4 code is here. I have no idea why, but for some reason miHoYo only gives away one code for ZZZ, but still provides three livestream codes for all its other games. Very strange, but at least the one code contains as much Polychrome as three combined would, so actually it saves you time I guess?

For those who are new to this, miHoYo puts on a livestream once every six weeks to show off what's coming in each new update for its games, whether events, missions, or characters. As a little bonus tidbit to incentivise viewing, it also provides a code to redeem for some free currency you can use for pulling agents.

In terms of new characters, this time around it looks like we have Harumasa and the long-awaited Miyabi, who both fill out the Section 6 faction alongside Soukaku and Yanagi. As usual, I'll drop the code in this guide as it goes live during the stream, but make sure you redeem it, since livestream codes usually expire within a day.

Zenless Zone Zero codes: All current livestream Polychrome

VOIDHUNTER - 300 Polychrome, 30,000 Dennies, two Senior Investigator Logs, and three W-Engine Energy Modules (valid until December 7th)

How to redeem ZZZ codes

There are two ways to redeem ZZZ livestream codes, but whichever you choose, you'll first have to reach Inter-Knot rank five and complete the first part of the Business x Strangeness x Justness prologue.

Once that's done, you can either redeem codes through the game:

Launch Zenless Zone Zero

Open the in-game main menu

Click the More option

Click the Redemption Code option

Enter a code in the box and choose redeem

Claim your chrome from the mailbox

The second method is via the official website:

Navigate to the ZZZ code redemption site

Input your account details you use for the game

Pick your region

Enter a code into the box and redeem

Grab your rewards from the in-game mailbox