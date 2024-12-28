Unlikely hit Nier: Automata has now sold over 9 million copies

Square Enix and Platinum Games say that Nier: Automata has sold more than 9 million copies, meaning that the androids-on-robots post-apocalypse is more popular than ever and going strong eight years after it first released.

The NieR Series social media accounts announced the milestone by sharing an image celebrating "Over 9 Million Global Shipments & Download Sales" alongside the message "This isn't possible without you."

It's quite the testament to PlatinumGames' and creative lead Yoko Taro's vision of an action-heavy action RPG with a wildly complex and at times even confusing story. It's a series that's clearly a labor of love, with the producer insisting it'll continue as long as Taro is alive to work on it.

And, clearly, there's demand for Nier with the game selling many millions of copies now despite the lack of any sequel in sight. It's buoyed long-term by the enthusiastic community of fans around it and the sheer value of the game: It's one of those that keeps serving up new content and secret endings even as you play dozens more hours and finish it over and over.

Nier: Automata clocked a 79% PC Gamer Review back in 2017, held back more than anything by a pretty lackluster PC port.

Nier: Automata also had a pretty well-received anime adaptation that, shocking no-one, unveiled yet more secret lore and endings that involve the game itself.