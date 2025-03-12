The latest Monster Hunter Wilds event quest gives piles of Armor Spheres for hunting a Chatacabra, making this a very bad week to be a frog in the Forbidden Lands
It's a perfect time to stock up for armor upgrades.
Chatacabra have been having a hard month. The giant frog creature is the very first monster players face in the introductory quest of Monster Hunter Wilds, meaning the unfortunate amphibians have been assailed by as many as 8 million hunters since February 28. If that extinction-level event wasn't bad enough, the newest Wilds event quest gives players who might've moved on to mightier prey a very good reason to set their sights on the Chatacabra once more: farmable Armor Spheres.
The new limited-time event quest, Tongue-Tied, tasks players with hunting a Tempered Chatacabra. For completing the quest, you'll be rewarded with a bundle of Hard Armor Spheres and Advanced Armor Spheres for upgrading the defense level of your armor pieces.
A reliable source of Armor Spheres is a valuable opportunity because you need a lot of them to fully upgrade a piece of armor, especially armor sets from higher tier monsters. Since they typically appear as unpredictable, randomized quest rewards, it's rare that you'll have enough on hand to max out your latest armor build. A repeatable quest with guaranteed higher-tier Armor Sphere rewards will have a lot of hunters eager to stock up. Capcom's about to watch its players stack up a terrifying Chatacabra body count.
As with the first set of event quests, you'll need to have completed the Low Rank storyline and entered High Rank, but because the target Chatacabra is a Tempered monster, you'll also need to reach Hunter Rank 21 to be eligible. Once you meet those conditions, you can start the Tongue-Tied quest from the Event Quests category while talking to Alma.
The Tongue-Tied event quest will be available until March 18, so you've got a week to bulk up your Armor Sphere stash. If you're unable to build as much of a stockpile as you'd like, chances are you're not entirely out of luck. Event quests like these made regular returns in previous Monster Hunter games, so you can expect to have another opportunity in the future.
Once the Chatacabra's no good, very bad week is over, there'll be a fresh set of event quests starting up on March 18 that'll offer high tier weapon and armor skill jewels, as well as a Rathian hunt that'll award materials for a new cosmetic headgear. To stay on top of any limited-time quests headed our way in the future, be sure to keep an eye on our Wilds event quest guide.
Lincoln has been writing about games for 11 years—unless you include the essays about procedural storytelling in Dwarf Fortress he convinced his college professors to accept. Leveraging the brainworms from a youth spent in World of Warcraft to write for sites like Waypoint, Polygon, and Fanbyte, Lincoln spent three years freelancing for PC Gamer before joining on as a full-time News Writer in 2024, bringing an expertise in Caves of Qud bird diplomacy, getting sons killed in Crusader Kings, and hitting dinosaurs with hammers in Monster Hunter.
