Suicide Squad's fourth season will be its last, but the offline mode promised a year ago is finally here

The end has finally come: Rocksteady has announced that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's fourth season will be its last. The good news for those who want to keep playing is that online functionality will continue to be available, and the long-awaited offline mode is finally here.

"With Deathstroke joining the roster, the Suicide Squad’s crusade against Brainiac is drawing to an end," Rocksteady wrote . "Season 4 will finish up with episode 8, which is scheduled to release in January 2025, and that will serve as the last seasonal episode for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

"While Season 4 episode 8 will mark the final battle against Brainiac, all online features will continue to be available, so you’ll still be able to enjoy co-op with friends, as well as all previous seasonal/episodic content."

Season 4 episode 7 will also include the offline mode that was promised a full year ago , enabling access to all content released for the game including the main campaign and all seasonal missions without being online. Offline play can be accessed with either a new profile, or by creating a copy of your existing profile, which will preserve all earned progress, including earned and purchased cosmetics.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was a major disappointment for Rocksteady and Warner when it launched in February. Persistent server issues were a big problem but the game itself just wasn't great : Concurrent player counts quickly plummeted, and Warner said shortly after launch that the game had " fallen short of our expectations ." It was later reported that the publisher had lost a staggering $200 million on it; predictably, layoffs at Rocksteady followed a few months later.

The recent Steam Autumn Sale saw Suicide Squad discounted by 95%, dropping it to just $3.50—" not a terrible price for AAA midness ," as PC Gamer's Harvey Randall put it, and gamers seemed to agree. As recorded by SteamDB , the sale price saw a notable bump in the concurrent player count. But only in a relative sense, from a couple hundred players to a couple thousand, and that number is already tailing off. After peaking at 2,561 concurrent players on December 1—the highest player count since March—it's now hovering 1,000 and on a downward trend again.

Despite the big bomb, Warner pledged to see Suicide Squad through to the end of its promised seasonal updates , and so it has. Full points for that, but hopefully some lessons have been learned too: Live service games can be great but they're not a panacea, and maybe enough is enough for a while. Details on the end of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League can be had in the season 4 FAQ , and the offline mode FAQ .