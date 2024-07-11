Planet Coaster 2's announcement promises 'gripping rides, spectacular slides', but I can't wait to see what ungodly contraptions the community makes

Frontier Developments has not only announced Planet Coaster 2, but also confirmed that the release window for the management sim sequel isn't that far away: It's scheduled to release later this year.

Planet Coaster was one of those games that you don't know you need in your life until you start playing it. If you'd told me that I'd spend countless evenings tinkering with my idea of the perfect coaster park while trying to grow my theme park empire, I'd walk away from you as fast as I could and check to see if you were following me. But as it happens, Planet Coaster had everything I love in management sim games, and now it looks like I'll be able to enjoy that and more all over again.

Like most sequels, Planet Coaster 2 will seek to improve on what its predecessor mastered, with the usual promise of better graphics, management systems, and, importantly, coasters. But that's not all the sequel has to offer; it will also introduce water attractions to the game.

"Make a splash with guests as they float along lazy rivers, speed down flumes, plunge into wave pools, and ride exhilarating water coasters," Frontier Developments says in a press release. "Create an authentic water park experience by providing changing rooms, sunbeds, lifeguards, and more." But I just want to see how accurate the water park simulation is. The real test will be whether they get the NPCs to passive-aggressively fight over sunbeds by draping towels over them at the crack of dawn.

"Create the ultimate theme park with gripping rides, spectacular slides, enhanced management, and more creativity than ever," the press release says. "Intuitive piece-by-piece building tools and mesmerising new themes make it simple for players to elevate their park building to the next level. Choose from a stellar selection of authentic rides, from returning fan favourites to sensational new water coasters, and for the first time, customise them to design a truly unique ride experience."

(Image credit: Frontier Developments, Aspyr)

There's definitely something to be said for management sims that can tread the line between realism and usability. I'm all for planning out a theme park with the same restrictions and guidelines that are actually in place—it adds a level of enjoyable difficulty—but I also can't get behind finicky building systems that require pinpoint accuracy. Hopefully, Planet Coaster 2 will find that happy medium.

The press release also explains how players will be able to make their park stand out from the crowd: "Players can further unleash their imagination and create unforgettable memories for their guests by using the enhanced event sequencer tool, combining animatronics, smoke, water jets, sound, and more in dazzling displays throughout individual rides and across their parks."

There'll also be three game modes that you can choose from: the standard Career mode, a Franchise mode that'll see you try to build a global network of parks, and a Sandbox mode that lets you do whatever you please. But if you're worried about lacking the proper creative instincts that the Sandbox mode requires, then you'll be happy to know that there are blueprints shared by other players that you can download and use. I'll certainly be keeping one eye on the creations that manage to defy the laws of physics and every health and safety regulation simultaneously.