Naughty Dog's next game is definitely steering clear of controversy: 'Let's do something that people won't care as much about. Let's make a game about faith and religion'

News
By
published

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet will take a deep dive into spirituality.

A red Porsche spaceship in front of a red planet
(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

aughty Dog's Neil Druckmann has revealed some more details about the studio's next game Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet (which, incidentally, is a dreadful name and one I'm surprised the creators of The Last of Us are satisfied with) and if you were hoping its sci-fi setting might mean a lighter, more frivolous adventure than the The Last of Us, you might want to think again.

Speaking to Civil War and Ex Machina director Alex Garland on the Creator to Creator podcast (via Eurogamer), Druckmann revealed that the game will be diving deep into the not-remotely emotionally charged waters of faith and religion.

Druckmann broached the topic on the podcast by referencing the mixed reception The Last of Us: Part 2 received from players, stating, "We made certain creative decisions that got us a lot of hate. A lot of people love it, but a lot of people hate that game." When Garland dismisses the hate the sequel received, saying, "Who gives a shit?", Druckmann responded "Exactly. But the joke is like, you know what? Let's do something that people won't care about as much. Let's make a game about faith and religion."

According to Druckman, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet takes place "2000 years" into a future which "deviates" from our own timeline in the late 1980s. Part of this deviation involves the rise of a new religion, which "becomes pretty prominent, and then we spend years just building out this religion from the original prophet all the way [to] how it gets changed and sometimes bastardised and evolves over all these years."

As is hinted at in the title, Intergalactic doesn't take place on Earth, and is instead centred around a planet called Sempiria which is the centre point of this religion. "This whole religion takes place on this one planet," Druckman says. "And then at one point all communication stops from this planet and you're playing a bounty hunter that's chasing her bounty and she crash lands on this planet."

It also seems that, unlike The Last of Us and its sequel, Intergalactic will see your character Jordan A. Mun adventuring on their own, with Druckmann stating, "So many of the previous games we've done there's always like an ally with you." Intergalactic, by comparison, will be more about deciphering the mysteries of Sempiria. "I really want you to be lost in a place that you're really confused about what happened here, who are the people here, what was their history."

Frankly, I reckon Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet dabbling in fictional religions is far less likely to incur the kind of Metacritic bombings The Last of Us 2 received. The primary objects of ire for Naughty Dog's sequel were the decision to kill off Joel, the fact that a girl had muscles, and the depiction of a lesbian relationship between Ellie and Dina, all of which were destined to set off individuals incapable of tolerating any perspective that doesn't default to heteronormative male. Then again, maybe Intergalactic's big twist is that God is a lesbian, in which case Druckmann probably has a fair point.

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Rick Lane
Contributor

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A red Porsche spaceship in front of a red planet
Naughty Dog's upcoming sci-fi game is called Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet and it sure does look like it wants to be a movie
Split Fiction screenshot
I've played the new co-op game Josef Fares revealed at The Game Awards and the level of variety is unreal
Exodus trailer still - our intrepid hero throwing a little side-eye
Exodus, the new game being led by BioWare veteran James Ohlen, finally reveals some gameplay, and boy it sure looks like Mass Effect
Split Fiction screenshot
Split Fiction's latest trailer shows off its side-stories, which let you fly through space and ride giant desert fish in worlds 'completely different' from the main adventure
A mish-mash of fantasy and modern-day characters, including a Viking, a necromancer, and a businessman
Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser's new project looks like nothing special, to be perfectly honest
It Takes Two
Josef Fares is bragging about how good Hazelight's next game is going to be (again): 'A lot of people say I'm cocky, but it's impossible to not be cocky when you have a game like this'
Latest in Action
A red Porsche spaceship in front of a red planet
Naughty Dog's next game is definitely steering clear of controversy: 'Let's do something that people won't care as much about. Let's make a game about faith and religion'
Olivia, Alma and a palico
I wish Monster Hunter Wilds wasn't so afraid of letting me play Monster Hunter
Key art of Kent Paul in Grand Theft Auto Vice City.
'My own voice was driving me f***ing insane': GTA Vice City actor admits even he couldn't get past his own, notoriously difficult mission
Split Fiction trailer still - Zoe and Mio standing side by side, wearing glowing neon sci-fi jammies
Split Fiction sells 1 million copies over 2 days
More than 5 years after launch, Control gets a surprise patch that lets everyone play the Hideo Kojima mission
The character Neil in Death Stranding 2, who here is posing like Solid Snake.
Hideo Kojima really just went 'screw it' and made Metal Gear Stranding
Latest in News
Gallywix wears an uneasy smile as he&#039;s confronted by Xal&#039;atath in WoW: The War Within.
World of Warcraft guild uses exploits to get world 'first' on the game's new raid, gets banned, puts its name backwards and does it again
Shohei Ohtani wearing Samurai Shohei outfit in Fortnite
The best baseball player alive is coming to Fortnite, and so is his dog
Mech in dry dock with person standing on catwalk underneath
How long can a live service game last? Theoretically, 'forever,' says Mecha Break developer: 'The last game I was in charge of has been alive and well for 16 years'
A computer screen with program code warning of a detected malware script program. 3d illustration
Coder faces 10 years' jailtime for creating a 'kill switch' that screwed-up his employers' systems when he was laid off
Project C4 teaser still
It's another day of Disco Elysium-related announcements trying to kneecap each other: Studio ZA/UM has put out a teaser for its first new game since 2019, and it's not Disco Elysium 2
A goblin wizard, holding a dice, and a dice with a goblin wizard holding a dice placed within it.
If you've ever wanted to trap your D&D character in dice like a fly in amber, 3,700+ people are paying Hero Forge close to $400,000 in Kickstarter funds for the pleasure
More about action
Olivia, Alma and a palico

I wish Monster Hunter Wilds wasn't so afraid of letting me play Monster Hunter
Key art of Kent Paul in Grand Theft Auto Vice City.

'My own voice was driving me f***ing insane': GTA Vice City actor admits even he couldn't get past his own, notoriously difficult mission
Gallywix wears an uneasy smile as he&#039;s confronted by Xal&#039;atath in WoW: The War Within.

World of Warcraft guild uses exploits to get world 'first' on the game's new raid, gets banned, puts its name backwards and does it again
See more latest
Most Popular
Gallywix wears an uneasy smile as he&#039;s confronted by Xal&#039;atath in WoW: The War Within.
World of Warcraft guild uses exploits to get world 'first' on the game's new raid, gets banned, puts its name backwards and does it again
Shohei Ohtani wearing Samurai Shohei outfit in Fortnite
The best baseball player alive is coming to Fortnite, and so is his dog
Mech in dry dock with person standing on catwalk underneath
How long can a live service game last? Theoretically, 'forever,' says Mecha Break developer: 'The last game I was in charge of has been alive and well for 16 years'
A computer screen with program code warning of a detected malware script program. 3d illustration
Coder faces 10 years' jailtime for creating a 'kill switch' that screwed-up his employers' systems when he was laid off
Cyberpunk upscaling
New modder tool makes it easier than ever to swap AMD's FSR 4 scaling for Nvidia's DLSS or Intel's XeSS and vice versa
The PCIe slot on an Asus ROG Strix B850-F Gaming WiFi motherboard, showing the Q-release latch for GPUs.
Gigabyte seemingly mocks Asus' recent Q-release debacle with a video swapping out an RTX 5070 Ti 100 times
Project C4 teaser still
It's another day of Disco Elysium-related announcements trying to kneecap each other: Studio ZA/UM has put out a teaser for its first new game since 2019, and it's not Disco Elysium 2
A goblin wizard, holding a dice, and a dice with a goblin wizard holding a dice placed within it.
If you've ever wanted to trap your D&D character in dice like a fly in amber, 3,700+ people are paying Hero Forge close to $400,000 in Kickstarter funds for the pleasure
Inzoi - A Zoi with blonde hair and blue eyes wears a cardigan and smiles in a gaming room
'I was recklessly brave to even think about creating a game of this scale': Inzoi director admits he now sees 'why so few companies have attempted to develop a life simulation game'
Manor Lords promo art - knight on horseback looking at a medieval village in the distance, viewed from behind
PCG's best city builder of 2024 is adding a map with a gigantic hill in the middle: the perfect spot for your next castle