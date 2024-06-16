Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP is coming in September

The remaster Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP will release this year, on September 25 2024. This new version of the 2012 cult classic zombie-chainsawing action game will undoubtedly cause as much of a stir as it did 12 years ago, mostly because it's very much as over the top as it was back then. Perhaps less outrageous, given the last 12 years of people behaving wildly on the internet, but still, here we are.

Zombie hunter Juliet will be back in just the same story with just the same weapons as she had back in 2012, wearing just the same cheerleading outfit she was wearing then. The only big change is that RePOP "adds speedier chainsaw action and auto-fire for her chainsaw blaster" so that "the action never slows down till the very end!"

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP was first announced as a remake in 2022, then downgraded to a remaster because apparently that's what people actually wanted. It was also roughly set to release in 2023 but later moved to this year.

"We have changed the game design of RePOP from Remake to Remaster based on your requests!" producer Yoshimi Yasuda tweeted last year. It's still not very clear what that means, but it probably has more to do with the licensed soundtracks and/or crippling expense of modern large-scale game development than anything else.

The announcement trailer for the RePOP release date shows off some new bits of combat and some truly nostalgia-inducing weird zombie characters. There's also Juliet's family, who I'll admit I'd forgotten about entirely. We're not here for the memorable writing, folks, we're here for the goofy rockstar zombies and the jokes.

Anyway, get ready to butcher giant zombie elvis all over again. I expect a lot of you will—there's a whole decade of new players and a lot of people didn't get their hands on it the last time around. I'll embed the original 2012 trailer below for the uninitiated.