Give yourself a hand with this mod that turns Monster Hunter Wilds' lance into a giant pointing finger

News
By published

J'accuse!

A monster hunter brandishes a giant finger.
(Image credit: Capcom, user placeholder0646 on Nexus Mods)

I can't quite put my finger on it, but something has been missing from Monster Hunter Wilds' kaiju-carving action—in fact, that's exactly it: I can't whip out a cartoonishly large and stomach-turningly realistic finger and poke the monsters to death with it. As always, mods take a woefully unfinished game to the finish line.

The mod in question, Handy Lance by Nexus Mods user placeholder0646, replaces either the Hope lance or the Artian lance with a pointing finger big enough to pick a Rathalos's nose from a safe distance. Don't hesitate to get up close and personal, though; you've still got a shield, though it's also been replaced by a massive outward-facing palm.

I've always wished Monster Hunter had a fistfighting monk build of sorts, and while it's irresponsible to claim players with this mod are unarmed, it might be the closest we ever get. It'll also come in handy when playing in a group, as you'll be able to gesture with unmatched clarity if anyone forgets where the monster is or turns out to be the prime suspect in an Agatha Christie novel.

A monster hunter pokes a monster in its butt using the giant finger lance.

(Image credit: Capcom, user placeholder0646 on Nexus Mods)

The mod page shows off other applications too, like poking a wyvern in its, uh, cloaca. The author's latest mod released just yesterday, arming baby seikret chicks with tiny knives and labeled "Go on, kick me again, fucko."

This sort of nonsense just keeps happening, as with the I HOPE YOU STEP ON A LEGO mods and whatever in sweet criminy is happening here with Nata-Arkveld. While it's not necessarily smiled upon by the Capcom gods to mod an online game, we at PCG are neither the mod police, nor snitches to them. Monster Hunter Wilds is available on Steam.

Monster Hunter Wilds guideBest Monster Hunter Wilds modsMonster Hunter Wilds weapon tier listMonster Hunter Wilds best armorMonster Hunter Wilds monstersMonster Hunter Wilds event questMonster Hunter Wilds multiplayer

Monster Hunter Wilds guide: The big field guide
Best Monster Hunter Wilds mods: Full of fixes
Monster Hunter Wilds weapon tier list: Definitively ranked
Monster Hunter Wilds best armor: What to wear
Monster Hunter Wilds monsters: The full roster
Monster Hunter Wilds event quest: Limited rewards
Monster Hunter Wilds multiplayer: How to hunt together

TOPICS
Justin Wagner
Justin Wagner

Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about action
Blades of Fire&#039;s protagonist Aran prepares to attack with a very large sword.

Blades of Fire just showed off its first five minutes of gameplay, and I think it might be channelling God of War too heavily
Bad Thief maps

I played the 21 worst Thief missions in existence and had a far better time than I expected
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 15: Protestors attend the SAG-AFTRA Video Game Strike Picket on August 15, 2024 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Lila Seeley/Getty Images)

SAG-AFTRA makes exception for student devs and game jams in 8-month videogame performance strike: 'I'm thrilled that these types of projects can now be accommodated'
See more latest
Most Popular
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 15: Protestors attend the SAG-AFTRA Video Game Strike Picket on August 15, 2024 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Lila Seeley/Getty Images)
SAG-AFTRA makes exception for student devs and game jams in 8-month videogame performance strike: 'I'm thrilled that these types of projects can now be accommodated'
Riven 2024 remake
The 37-year-old studio behind Myst and Riven laid off 'roughly half' of its staff: 'Our sincere hope is to continue to be around'
Get up to 85% off some of the PCs weirdest adventure games, all to benefit 'humanitarian relief in Ukraine'
Blades of Fire&#039;s protagonist Aran prepares to attack with a very large sword.
Blades of Fire just showed off its first five minutes of gameplay, and I think it might be channelling God of War too heavily
An image of a woman with horns covered in jewels, holding a purple flower with glowing runes to her face.
Vampire survival RPG V Rising gets a big update next month, bringing a new biome, multiplayer duels and the 'biggest combat overhaul yet'
The modder who added seamless coop to Elden Ring and Dark Souls 3 is now doing the same with Dark Souls: Remastered
Inzoi
There's an Inzoi bug that makes some of your family disappear if you remarry too many times
Wordle today being played on a phone
Today's Wordle answer for Sunday, March 30
Dechala the Denied One, a multi-armed servant of Chaos with six swords
The next DLC for Total War: Warhammer 3 will include a Slaanesh faction led by a six-armed snake lady
Art of Link in Tears of the Kingdom
Nintendo shadow-dropped a 2027 release date for a live-action Zelda movie in its weird new app, and it'll reportedly be part of a trilogy