Give yourself a hand with this mod that turns Monster Hunter Wilds' lance into a giant pointing finger
J'accuse!
I can't quite put my finger on it, but something has been missing from Monster Hunter Wilds' kaiju-carving action—in fact, that's exactly it: I can't whip out a cartoonishly large and stomach-turningly realistic finger and poke the monsters to death with it. As always, mods take a woefully unfinished game to the finish line.
The mod in question, Handy Lance by Nexus Mods user placeholder0646, replaces either the Hope lance or the Artian lance with a pointing finger big enough to pick a Rathalos's nose from a safe distance. Don't hesitate to get up close and personal, though; you've still got a shield, though it's also been replaced by a massive outward-facing palm.
I've always wished Monster Hunter had a fistfighting monk build of sorts, and while it's irresponsible to claim players with this mod are unarmed, it might be the closest we ever get. It'll also come in handy when playing in a group, as you'll be able to gesture with unmatched clarity if anyone forgets where the monster is or turns out to be the prime suspect in an Agatha Christie novel.
The mod page shows off other applications too, like poking a wyvern in its, uh, cloaca. The author's latest mod released just yesterday, arming baby seikret chicks with tiny knives and labeled "Go on, kick me again, fucko."
This sort of nonsense just keeps happening, as with the I HOPE YOU STEP ON A LEGO mods and whatever in sweet criminy is happening here with Nata-Arkveld. While it's not necessarily smiled upon by the Capcom gods to mod an online game, we at PCG are neither the mod police, nor snitches to them. Monster Hunter Wilds is available on Steam.
Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...
