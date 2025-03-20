Monster Hunter Wilds player spits in the face of creation, fuses Nata with Arkveld like they're doing a Full Metal Alchemist villain speedrun

News
By published

E... Edward...

Natarkveld, a horrific amalgamation of Nata and Arkveld, screeches like a creature in Monster Hunter Wilds.
(Image credit: Capcom - Mod by boizoi on Nexus Mods, screenshot via Vivid-Process-4421 on r/monsterhunter.)

Despite the fact it's not advisable to mod an online game—not for ethical reasons, mind, unless you're a dirty cheater—that hasn't stopped Monster Hunter Wilds from having a bustling mod scene.

While I'd typically celebrate this as a sign of ingenuity and creativity, I'm unfortunately going to have to say: Stop. Shut it all down. Get the flamethrowers out and torch it all to the ground. This was a mistake. We have spat in the eye of God and we must smite ourselves in penance. One Monster Hunter Wilds player, drunk on power and filled with a vengeance against all creation, has made this… thing.

Image 1 of 4
A goddamn horrifying amalgamation of Nata and Arkveld from Monster Hunter Wilds, in various states of elemental distress.
(Image credit: Capcom / boizoi on Nexus Mods)

The Natarkveld mod, a kitschy portmanteau of Nata and Arkveld, stitches Nata's body and horrendously grafts it into the husk of Arkveld. I'll be getting into spoilers to explain why this thing exists—or, well, attempting to. The catastrophic nature of evil can never be truly explained, lying just beyond the dark doors in the abandoned rooms of our imperfect souls—like the monsters we imagined as children, only they breathe within us. Anyway, consider yourself warned.

Nata is a kid character in Monster Hunter Wilds who, in my honest opinion, is one of the better examples of the adolescent tagalong I've seen. I don't know what it is about children, but gamers seem to have an allergic reaction around them when they act out or are illogical. How dare this traumatised pre-teen not defeat Arkveld with facts and logic! Anyway.

Nata spends most of the game sunk deep in his trauma about being cut off from his village when the Arkveld, a horrible beastie, attacked. Later in the game, however, he finds a sort of kinship with the critter—see, Arkveld is a guardian, a creature made by Nata's ancestors to serve a now-dead society.

As such, it's limited to its role in life. Guardian creatures don't have reproductive organs, and their stomachs are atrophied. In their servitude to the world that came before, they were forced to not do anything that a monster might naturally do, like hunt and eat. This is sort of heresy in a game all about protecting the natural order (in the lore at least, in gameplay, it's about crushing the same wyvern over and over for a cool hat).

When he finds this out, Nata kinda imprints onto him: He'd spent his whole life in a reclusive village, never venturing outside, but now he's truly found out what it means to live. Arkveld's started hunting and doing more normal monster things, so he decides that he and Arkveld are the same in spirit.

It's a tragedy then that, immediately after having this epiphany and letting go of his hate for Arkveld, that we find said Arkveld going mad on the wyvern juice and need to slay him for the good of the ecosystem. We all but say 'I think we're gonna have to kill this guy, Nata', and he loses it a little.

Anyway, that's the joke. Nata has the sheer temerity to say "Arkveld and I are the same", and now those with the power to do (in other words, boizoi on Nexus Mods) have bound him to a horrific amalgamation of flesh for all eternity. That'll teach a child to be, like, a little impulsive and weird. Here's some more upsetting pictures of this unholy thing, courtesy of the Monster Hunter WIlds subreddit.

Best mod ever just dropped from r/MonsterHunter

I'm reminded of that one infamous scene from Full Metal Alchemist Brotherhood where a certain young girl becomes fused to her dog, and is thus only capable of mumbling "Ed…ward". Which is not a great memory to have thrust back into my psyche on a Thursday. I'll just put it on the trauma pile, alongside that one Thomas the Tank Engine mod in Baldur's Gate 3.

Monster Hunter Wilds guideBest Monster Hunter Wilds modsMonster Hunter Wilds weapon tier listMonster Hunter Wilds best armorMonster Hunter Wilds monstersMonster Hunter Wilds event questMonster Hunter Wilds multiplayer

Monster Hunter Wilds guide: The big field guide
Best Monster Hunter Wilds mods: Full of fixes
Monster Hunter Wilds weapon tier list: Definitively ranked
Monster Hunter Wilds best armor: What to wear
Monster Hunter Wilds monsters: The full roster
Monster Hunter Wilds event quest: Limited rewards
Monster Hunter Wilds multiplayer: How to hunt together

TOPICS
Harvey Randall
Harvey Randall
Staff Writer

Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Kitty Big mod for Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds already has more than 30 mods, with 2,600 downloads between them
A man in Code Violet holding a gun while looking frightened.
Developer behind the Dino Crisis spiritual successor says 'vulgar' mods are the reason we're not getting a PC port
A female hunter with long black hair smiles slightly while looking towards camera.
There's already a Monster Hunter Wilds mod to change your appearance without a DLC voucher
Monster Hunter Wilds weird Palico outfits - Artian
Capcom cooked up some extremely cursed Palico outfits in Monster Hunter Wilds
Squirrel Girl in Marvel Rivals pulls back on her slingshot to destroy some fool with an acorn.
Marvel Rivals has some truly cursed mods, but that's what happens when you mix weirdly detailed character models with the internet
kingdom come: deliverance 2 sphere world
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 modder snaps, transforms all women, animals, and doors into fleshy spheres but turns all men invisible: 'It’s just spheres. Experience spheres!'
Latest in RPG
Natarkveld, a horrific amalgamation of Nata and Arkveld, screeches like a creature in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Monster Hunter Wilds player spits in the face of creation, fuses Nata with Arkveld like they're doing a Full Metal Alchemist villain speedrun
Fallout 76 ghoul screenshots
How to become a ghoul in Fallout 76
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 barbers change hairstyle - Henry sitting on a horse wearing armour.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 sold 5 times more than the original in its first month
Ghoul in sunglasses
Some Fallout 76 players have encountered a 'major game-breaking bug' which either makes it impossible to complete the ghoul quest or just makes you temporarily invisible
Monster Hunter Wilds&#039; stockpile master studying a manifest
Major performance issues aside, over half of Monster Hunter Wilds’ sales are from Steam alone
A ghoul player character standing next to another ghoul
'You are hereby conscripted': Fallout 76 players demand newly-transformed ghoul players help them mine radioactive ore
Latest in News
Natarkveld, a horrific amalgamation of Nata and Arkveld, screeches like a creature in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Monster Hunter Wilds player spits in the face of creation, fuses Nata with Arkveld like they're doing a Full Metal Alchemist villain speedrun
An astronaut with helmet doffed looks up at a giant Sugar 1 gaming handheld, floating in space. The rotatable controllers are extended upward, and look like arms.
Sugar 1 is a shape-shifting handheld with two screens and rotatable controllers that make it look like a legally distinct transformable robot
Marvel Rivals characters - Invisible Woman preparing to cast a shield.
'Searches for Invisible Woman went up 3,000%': Marvel Rivals devs innocently reflect on how popular some of their heroes have become
A Helldiver charges through the fire and flames in Helldivers 2.
Helldivers 2 CCO Johan Pilestedt says the industry's got it backwards by putting features over fundamentals: 'We talk way too little about the core philosophy'
Marvel Rivals codes - Venom and other heroes
'A developer who actually listens': Marvel Rivals' devs fix accidental Peni Parker nerf just 9 short hours after saying they would
A forester from Old School Runescape, contemplating life next to his pheasant friend on a green field.
You can finally try out Old School RuneScape’s first new skill in nearly two decades right now
More about rpg
Fallout 76 ghoul screenshots

How to become a ghoul in Fallout 76

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 barbers change hairstyle - Henry sitting on a horse wearing armour.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 sold 5 times more than the original in its first month
Image of Yasuke striking an enemy in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows has convinced me that Ubisoft will never make a good RPG
See more latest
Most Popular
An astronaut with helmet doffed looks up at a giant Sugar 1 gaming handheld, floating in space. The rotatable controllers are extended upward, and look like arms.
Sugar 1 is a shape-shifting handheld with two screens and rotatable controllers that make it look like a legally distinct transformable robot
Marvel Rivals characters - Invisible Woman preparing to cast a shield.
'Searches for Invisible Woman went up 3,000%': Marvel Rivals devs innocently reflect on how popular some of their heroes have become
Half-Life 2 running on 8 MB VRAM on a tiny resolution in Windows XP with graphics settings disabled or lowered to ridiculously light levels
Getting Half-Life 2 to work on 8 MB of VRAM means turning it into an eerily befitting voidscape: 'there were absolutely no effects left'
A forester from Old School Runescape, contemplating life next to his pheasant friend on a green field.
You can finally try out Old School RuneScape’s first new skill in nearly two decades right now
A Helldiver charges through the fire and flames in Helldivers 2.
Helldivers 2 CCO Johan Pilestedt says the industry's got it backwards by putting features over fundamentals: 'We talk way too little about the core philosophy'
Best Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows armour - Naoe with her arm back about to attack with a katana.
Assassin’s Creed Shadows sneakily tones down the mess players can make across Japan’s religious sites in its day one patch
Marvel Rivals codes - Venom and other heroes
'A developer who actually listens': Marvel Rivals' devs fix accidental Peni Parker nerf just 9 short hours after saying they would
OpenAI logo displayed on a phone screen and ChatGPT website displayed on a laptop screen are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on December 5, 2022.
ChatGPT faces legal complaint after a user inputted their own name and found it accused them of made-up crimes
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivering pancakes and sausages to pre-GTC show hosts and guests, wearing an apron
'There might be a party. I wasn't invited,' says Jensen Huang of the rumoured TSMC proposal to join forces and run Intel's chip fabs
Endless Legend 2 Kin faction reveal
It's turtle time: Endless Legend 2's first faction is the fortification-loving Kin of Sheredyn