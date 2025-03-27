A modder keeps turning Monster Hunter traps into Lego bricks so that the monsters will know true pain, and they've just done it again

Half of the world may have been in a lowkey traumatic pandemic-induced lockdown on May 8, 2020, but something else happened that day that made the world a little better: Kimchiworm debuted their "I HOPE YOU STEP ON A LEGO" mod for Monster Hunter World.

If the name didn't give things away even a little bit, it's a mod that turns the game's shock trap—a common tool placed down in order to capture monsters as an alternative to killing them—into a deadly toy brick.

Since monsters usually have to walk over shock traps in order for them to activate and work their magic, we're now essentially stabbing their poor paws, talons, and hooves with tiny plastic studs. Studs that send bolts of paralysing electricity through them. Maybe we're the real monsters, man.

(Image credit: Kimchiworm via Nexus Mods / Capcom)

They then released the exact same mod for Monster Hunter Rise in June 2022 because, quite frankly, how is any hunter supposed to survive without such a crucial quality-of-life addition? It's been sorely missing from Monster Hunter Wilds in the month since its release, but we need not miss its absence anymore.

Kimchiworm has finally brought the mod to Wilds as of March 23, once more transforming my boring, bland shock trap into a plastic square of death. The modder's nothing if not consistent, and I gotta respect the dedication to this one small but very important running bit.

Now I do have to pick the tiniest bit of beef here, and it's the fact that it seems Kimchiworm has done away with the colour options they presented in Rise—their last iteration of this mod let you pick from a red, green, blue, or shock-trap-gold, but now it seems like we're back to the final colour option only. As a red brick enjoyer, I'll be awaiting the palette patch posthaste.

If you feel like introducing a little brick-based whimsy into your own copy of Monster Hunter Wilds, you can pick up I HOPE YOU STEP ON A LEGO from Nexus Mods. You'll need the Fluffy Manager mod manager to get it working, but it's an extra small step for a whole lotta hours of Lego shenanigans.