Which horse should you choose in Ghost of Tsushima?

Once you make your way through the Ghost of Tsushima tutorial, you'll be given a choice: pick a horse and give it a name. It seems simple enough, but it's always hard to tell if an early game choice will have lasting complications later in the game—that's likely why you're here, after all.

If you haven't started the game yet, but you're currently on the fence about whether to dive into the 2020, samurai-based adventure from Sucker Punch, these system requirements should help you work out if your rig can handle it. Maybe you've already decided and just want some juicy horse info instead. Either way, here's what you need to know about that early-game decision.

Ghost of Tsushima horse choice

Simply put, it doesn't matter which horse you choose from the stable. Aside from their appearance, each horse will behave exactly the same and have no bearing on the story or any outcomes at the end of the game. The same goes for the name—you can pick whichever option you prefer for your companion.

So what horses are there to choose from, and is there a way to unlock more? Absolutely. Here are the default horses you'll need to decide between at the beginning of the game:

Black

White

Dapple

The following horse is only available in New Game+ or if you pre-purchased the game on Steam or Epic:

Black and red

Once you've decided on a horse, you're then given a choice of three names to give to it: Nobu, Sora, or Kage. Like the horse's colour, the name you give them doesn't matter to the rest of the game at all, so feel free to pick the one you like best.