Game of Thrones finale trailer recaps a season of misery

First, Telltale announced the launch date for "The Ice Dragon," the final episode in the first season of its Game of Thrones adventure series. Then, it tossed out some screens. And now, right on schedule (because the game is out tomorrow) we've got a launch trailer. This one is actually kind of interesting though, because of the way it recaps a number of the big decisions which the players have had to make over the course of the earlier episodes. Because of that, there are obviously some very big spoilers ahead, so don't watch if you don't want to blow the surprise.

Because I care, I won't actually tell you about any of them (although I honestly did not expect HBO to confirm that whole Jon Snow thing in a videogame). But collectively, they paint a grim picture for House Forrester, which really can't seem to catch a break. And I know, happy endings are pretty much the antithesis of Game of Thrones, but after a while it all starts to feel a bit sadistic, doesn't it?

If you want to avoid the spoilers but still catch the bit of the trailer that's actually relevant to the final episode, start watching at the 3:15 mark and you'll be fine. Telltale's Game of Thrones season finale comes out on November 17.