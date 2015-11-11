Telltale says you'll want to replay the Game of Thrones finale

Telltale announced last month that its six-part Game of Thrones adventure would wrap up on November 17, but beyond that date and the title—The Ice Dragon—Telltale's said almost nothing about what we've actually got to look forward to. And it still hasn't, really, but it did summarize the coming events a little bit today, and posted some new screens to look at too.

"With House Whitehill tightening its grip on Ironrath at the behest of Ramsay Bolton, the remaining Forresters must give their all to save the family, whether through diplomacy, subterfuge, or violent force," Telltale wrote on its blog. "In the frozen wilds beyond The Wall, Gared learns the secrets of the mysterious North Grove, and Mira discovers that political games in a King's Landing controlled by Cersei Lannister often involve the highest stakes of all."

The studio also advised that "this is definitely an episode you might want to play more than once," which brought to mind Wes' comments about the conclusion of Telltale's second season of The Walking Dead. I think the argument for living with the outcome of your choices in a narrative game is very valid, but Telltale seems to bake in a greater payoff for experimentation than many other developers. Sometimes outcomes are unavoidable—my wife spent a lot of time trying to avoid the inevitable conclusion of the first Game of Thrones episode (sorry, no spoilers)—but if Telltale is telling you to replay it, I'd say that you should probably replay it.

And now, some screens.

That last one isn't actually a screen shot, but I think it fits the spirit of the moment quite nicely.