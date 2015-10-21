Telltale's Game of Thrones concludes next month with "The Ice Dragon"

Telltale has announced that "The Ice Dragon," the sixth and final part of its Game of Thrones adventure series, will be out on November 17. To mark the moment, the studio has released a "TV Cast Featurette" that has Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Natalie Dormer (Margaery Tyrell), and Iwan Rheon (the always charming Ramsay Snow) talking about their roles in the game.

The video doesn't say much about what's in store in the climactic chapter, but it's always fun to see Rheon out of character, since he seems like a really nice guy despite playing such a loathsome bastard so effectively in the HBO show. Telltale's staff didn't divulge any details either, but CEO Kevin Bruner promised a big finish.

"The epic conclusion to the season is the most ambitious and diversely presented episode we've ever produced," he said. "The fate of House Forrester has been in the hands of players all season long, and the finale will be tailored to provide a uniquely harrowing conclusion for each and every player based on the decisions they've made in the game thus far."

Interestingly, the first episode of Game of Thrones, "Iron From Ice," is being made available free on consoles and mobile devices—everything but the PC, in fact. I've emailed Telltale to ask why them and not us, and I'll let you know what they have to say. (I imagine they'll say it's because they don't offer the episodes individually on the PC, but I'd think they could make an exception in this case.) In the meantime, don't miss our review of the previous episode, A Nest of Vipers, right here.